Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Carel Industries S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:54 2023-02-20 am EST
25.50 EUR   -0.97%
01:40aCarel Industries S P A : signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Eurotec
PU
02/16The Carel Group At Ish : fresh air
PU
02/10Carel Industries S P A : Electronic Suzhou visited by Italy's honorary consul in Shanghai
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carel Industries S p A : signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Eurotec

02/21/2023 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

CAREL signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Eurotec

Brugine, 21 February 2023 - CAREL Industries S.p.A. ("CAREL" or the "Group") announces that a binding agreement was signed

today for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Eurotec, a distributor and system integrator based in Auckland in New Zealand with revenues of approximately NZD 10.9 million (approximately EUR 6 million).

Founded in 1986 and a long-time commercial partner of CAREL, Eurotec is structured into three business units: HVAC, Refrigeration and Electrical/Instrumentation, all also characterised by a significant content in terms of dedicated services. The presence in the area is guaranteed by three branches: in addition to the Auckland headquarters, there are operational offices in Wellington and Christchurch.

The transaction is part of a long tradition of consolidating the Group's presence in the geographical areas of reference through the acquisition (and development) of a direct sales force, in line with CAREL sales processes and its long term with a significant share of its Customers.

Carel Industries S.p.A was assisted in the transaction by Quigg Partners as legal advisor and by RSM in the development of financial, tax, IT and cyber security due diligence.

For more information

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

Giampiero Grosso - Investor Relations Manager

Barabino & Partners

giampiero.grosso@carel.com

Fabrizio Grassi

+39 049 9731961

f.grassi@barabino.it

+39 392 73 92 125

Marco Trevisan

m. trevisan@barabino.it

+39 02 72 02 35 35

***

CAREL

The CAREL Group is a global leader in the design, production and marketing of technologically-advanced components and solutions for excellent energy efficiency in the control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration equipment and systems. CAREL is focused on several vertical niche markets with extremely specific needs, catered for with dedicated solutions developed comprehensively for these requirements, as opposed to mass markets.

The Group designs, produces and markets hardware, software and algorithm solutions aimed at both improving the performance of the units and systems they are intended for and for energy saving, with a globally-recognised brand in the HVAC and refrigeration markets (collectively, "HVAC/R") in which it operates and, in the opinion of the Company's management, with a distinctive position in the relevant niches in those markets.

HVAC is the Group's main market, representing 65% of the Group's revenues in the financial year to 31 December 2021, while the refrigeration market accounted for 34% of the Group's revenues.

The Group commits significant resources to research and development, an area which plays a strategic role in helping it maintain its position of leadership in the reference HVAC/R market niches, with special attention focused on energy efficiency, the reduction of environmental impact, trends relating to the use of natural refrigerant gases, automation and remote connectivity (the Internet of Things), and the development of data-driven solutions and services.

The Group operates through 31 subsidiaries including 13 production plants located in various countries. As of 31 December 2021, approximately 80% of the Group's revenues was generated outside of Italy and 30% outside of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

1

Original Equipment Manufacturers or OEMs - suppliers of complete units for applications in HVAC/R markets - make up the Company's main category of customers, which the Group focuses on to build long-term relationships.

2

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
01:40aCarel Industries S P A : signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Eurotec
PU
02/16The Carel Group At Ish : fresh air
PU
02/10Carel Industries S P A : Electronic Suzhou visited by Italy's honorary consul in Shanghai
PU
01/27Carel Industries S P A : on the podium of the most climate-friendly companies
PU
01/20Carel Industries S P A : humidification systems and services at the new Paideia Internatio..
PU
01/19Sell-offs on listings; Snam approves Strategic Plan
AN
01/12DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Stefano Nalini sells 803 shares of Carel Industries..
AN
01/09Futures up; China reopening pushes stocks up
AN
01/06Europeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
01/06Mib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 546 M 584 M 584 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 108 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 2 549 M 2 724 M 2 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 865
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,50 €
Average target price 28,60 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.8.51%2 724
HEXAGON AB9.27%30 541
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED23.96%22 460
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.76%20 574
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.81%16 582
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED4.90%13 567