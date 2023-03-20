Carel Industries purchased 15,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Carel Industries Spa announced Monday that it bought 14,999 of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 14.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR24.9682, for a total consideration of EUR374,497.53.

As of today, the company holds 70,482 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Carel Industries' stock closed Monday up 0.8 percent at EUR24.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

