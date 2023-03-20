Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Carel Industries S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:56 2023-03-20 pm EDT
24.40 EUR   +0.83%
01:42pCarel Industries purchased 15,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/09Alessandro Greggio sells 2,000 shares in Carel
AN
03/09Carel Industries S P A : Completion of the acquisition of 100% of Eurotec
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carel Industries purchased 15,000 shares of its own common stock

03/20/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Carel Industries Spa announced Monday that it bought 14,999 of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 14.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR24.9682, for a total consideration of EUR374,497.53.

As of today, the company holds 70,482 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of its share capital.

Carel Industries' stock closed Monday up 0.8 percent at EUR24.40 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 546 M 582 M 582 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 108 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 2 418 M 2 578 M 2 578 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 865
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Average target price 28,60 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.2.98%2 578
HEXAGON AB3.03%28 837
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED25.15%22 697
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.09%19 189
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.60%14 841
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-3.07%12 529