Carel Industries SpA is an Italy-based company, which provides control technology and humidification for air conditioning and refrigeration. It offers energy savings solutions and data-driven services through an internet of things (IoT) platform. It operates two business segments: Products and Applications. The Product's offering includes Programmable Controls, Terminals, Air-conditioning parametric Controls, Retail, Refrigeration Parametric Controls, Isothermal Humidifiers, Adiabatic Humidifiers, Water Treatment Systems, Remote Management and Monitoring Systems among others. The Application segment operates two areas: System Solutions and Unit Control. System Solutions proposes temperature and humidity control solutions for a vast variety of different applications and industries. Unit Control proposes energy saving solutions for temperature control on large units and systems, such as compressor racks, cold rooms and air handling units. The Company operates in globally.