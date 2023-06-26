(Alliance News) - Carel Indsutries Spa on Monday announced the passing of alternate auditor Alessandra Pederzoli.
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Alessandra Pederzoli, alternate auditor of Carel Industries passed away on June 23 The board of statutory auditors and the entire company extend heartfelt condolences to the family," the company's note reads.
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
