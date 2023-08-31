(Alliance News) - Carel Industries Spa announced Thursday that the company's purchase of an 82.4 percent stake in Kiona Holding AS, a leading Norwegian provider of Software as a Service solutions for energy consumption optimization and building digitization in the commercial and industrial refrigeration, as well as multi-residential, commercial and public sectors, has been finalized.

Carel on Thursday closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR25.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.