  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Carel Industries S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CRL   IT0005331019

CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.

(CRL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:43 2022-11-02 am EDT
21.65 EUR    0.00%
10:25aSustainability In Action : not just a payoff
PU
10/13Carel Completes Senva's Acquisition
MT
10/13Carel Industries S P A : Completion of the acquisition of 100% of SENVA Inc.
PU
Sustainability In Action: not just a payoff

11/02/2022 | 10:25am EDT
CAREL held its first ever clean-up day on 22 October, organised with the help of the Venice Lagoon Plastic Free Association, a non-profit organisation whose aim is to remove waste from aquatic ecosystems and aid a return to circular processes.

On the beaches in the town of Chioggia, not far from Headquarters, CAREL employees together with their families removed waste from a stretch of coastline where many of them go during the summer to enjoy the sand, sun and waves.

Working in small teams, the volunteers covered different parts of the beach, collecting 140 kg of litter, and also helped monitor the types of waste collected on a 100-metre section of the beach, waste that included plastic, cigarette butts, Styrofoam, cocktail straws and bottle caps. This "booty" was then sorted into approximately 65 kg of recyclable and 75 kg of non-recyclable waste.

Participation in the initiative is one of the objectives promoted as part of the "Driven by the Future" Sustainability Plan to combat climate change and protect the environment, and is specifically classed as an "Awareness of a gesture" activity, devised to increase awareness among CAREL employees that every gesture can make a difference.

Disclaimer

Carel Industries S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 420 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2021 49,1 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net Debt 2021 57,9 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 2 164 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 935
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Carel Industries S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 21,65
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Francesco Nalini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicola Biondo Chief Financial Officer
Luigi Rossi Luciani Chairman
Cinzia Donalisio Independent Director
Marina Manna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREL INDUSTRIES S.P.A.-18.61%2 136
HEXAGON AB-23.49%26 800
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-8.22%18 791
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-30.89%18 048
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-59.96%12 348
GOERTEK INC.-57.87%10 484