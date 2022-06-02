Log in
    CMAX   US14171W1036

CAREMAX, INC.

(CMAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 12:04:27 pm EDT
5.960 USD   +9.96%
CAREMAX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates CareMax, Inc- CMAX
BU
CAREMAX, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
CareMax to Acquire Steward Health Care System's Medicare Care Business; Shares Surge
MT
CAREMAX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates CareMax, Inc- CMAX

06/02/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Steward Health Care System to CareMax, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqGS: CMAX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction CareMax will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CareMax’s Class A common stock to the equityholders of Steward at closing, subject to customary adjustments. In addition, CareMax will fund a Medicare receivable to Steward covering accounts receivable related to 2021 and the pre-close period of 2022. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cmax/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 555 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 270
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart CAREMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Average target price 11,75 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos A. de Solo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Wirges Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jose R. Rodriguez Chairman
Niberto Moreno Chief Medical Officer
Alberto de Solo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREMAX, INC.-29.43%474
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.43%29 678
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-10.85%18 777
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-11.44%13 053
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.40%12 775
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.13%12 140