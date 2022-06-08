Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CareMax, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMAX   US14171W1036

CAREMAX, INC.

(CMAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
5.590 USD   +7.29%
06/02CAREMAX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates CareMax, Inc- CMAX
BU
06/01CAREMAX, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/01CareMax to Acquire Steward Health Care System's Medicare Care Business; Shares Surge
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareMax, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/08/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced today that members of senior management are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on CareMax’s investor relations website at ir.caremax.com.

About CareMax

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and strategy. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro-forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the availability of sites for medical facilities and the costs of opening such medical facilities; changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and receptivity to the Company's services; the Company's ability to continue its growth, including in new markets; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business, in particular with respect to Medicare Advantage or Medicaid; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with health plans and other key payers; the impact of COVID-19 or another pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of infectious disease on the Company's business and results of operation; and the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAREMAX, INC.
06/02CAREMAX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates CareMax, Inc- C..
BU
06/01CAREMAX, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/01CareMax to Acquire Steward Health Care System's Medicare Care Business; Shares Surge
MT
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
06/01TRANSCRIPT : CareMax, Inc., Steward Health Care System LLC - M&A Call
CI
06/01CareMax to Acquire Steward Health Care System's Medicare Value-Based Care Business
MT
06/01CAREMAX : to Acquire Medicare Value-Based Care Business of Steward Health Care System - Fo..
PU
06/01CAREMAX, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
06/01CAREMAX : Acquisition of Steward Value-Based Care
PU
06/01CareMax, Inc. to Acquire Medicare Value-Based Care Business of Steward Health Care Syst..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAREMAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 555 M - -
Net income 2022 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 270
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart CAREMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,21 $
Average target price 11,75 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos A. de Solo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Wirges Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jose R. Rodriguez Chairman
Niberto Moreno Chief Medical Officer
Alberto de Solo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREMAX, INC.-32.16%455
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.00%29 214
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-11.53%18 708
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-11.44%13 016
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED5.97%12 445
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.70%11 530