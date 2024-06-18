Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 17, 2024, CareMax, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Limited Waiver and Fifth Amendment (the "Fifth Amendment") to that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of May 10, 2022 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, certain of the Company's subsidiaries as guarantors, Jefferies Finance LLC, as Administrative Agent, Collateral Agent, Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, BlackRock Financial Management (as defined in the Credit Agreement), as Lead Manager, Crestline Direct Finance, L.P., as Documentation Agent, and the lenders from time to time party thereto.

The Fifth Amendment amended the Credit Agreement to extend the waiver of certain events of default under the Credit Agreement in the limited manner set forth therein through June 24, 2024, subject to an earlier termination of the waiver upon the occurrence of certain specified events.

The foregoing description of the Fifth Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Fifth Amendment, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2024.