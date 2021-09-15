Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CareMax, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CMAX   US14171W1036

CAREMAX, INC.

(CMAX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

CareMax : Provider Partnerships with CareMax

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
By investing in the success of care providers, CareMax can empower the community around us. Through our innovative solutions, we can help providers build on their management expertise and existing infrastructure. We carefully evaluate each of our community partner's specific needs, allowing us to deliver results on collaborative care.

Fees for service models are out-of-date. That's where CareMax's system comes in. Providers who use risk-adjusted payment models experience strong revenue streams and improved patient outcomes. Compensation no longer needs to rely on the number of patients who visit their providers but rather the overall quality of care they receive.

Our proprietary, end-to-end technology platform drives outcomes in a three-fold plan: aggregate, analyze, and apply. First, data is analyzed through the millions of data points accessed through the continuum aggregated. Then artificial intelligence (AI) analyzed the data, finding the best solutions to make workflows more efficient. Then, Point-of-Care guidance is automated and applied by providers.

CareMax solutions allow for better patient care and better experiences for care providers - but do not just take our word for it:

'For me as a physician, working with CareMax fulfills my lifelong dream of being able to care for my patients as a whole person. Having the support of a professional team that eases my patients access to care is key.' - Dr. Jose Villar

'For me, working with CareMax as a physician has been a great professional experience. It has given me the necessary tools and the support of a talented and dedicated team of professionals, which enables me to provide quality and whole-person healthcare to all my patients. CareMax is … my dream come true.' - Dr. Yamirka Sanchez.

Working with CareMax can truly transform the way your practice does healthcare. Visit us online and get connected with a community partner to get started.

Disclaimer

CareMax Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CAREMAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 437 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 850 M 850 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart CAREMAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareMax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAREMAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,13 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Managers and Directors
Carlos A. de Solo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Wirges Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Richard A. Barasch Executive Chairman
Niberto Moreno Chief Medical Officer
Alberto de Solo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREMAX, INC.-35.06%850
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)35.50%72 211
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.37%26 948
HAL TRUST31.79%15 559
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)8.46%14 788
LIFCO AB (PUBL)60.52%13 372