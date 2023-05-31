Advanced search
    CMAX   US14171W1036

CAREMAX, INC.

(CMAX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
2.590 USD   +1.97%
CareMax to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
05/10Transcript : CareMax, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Earnings Flash (CMAX) CAREMAX Posts Q1 Revenue $173M, vs. Street Est of $178.7M
MT
CareMax to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

05/31/2023 | 06:56am EDT
CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Carlos de Solo, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Wirges, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on CareMax’s investor relations website at ir.caremax.com.

About CareMax

Founded in 2011, CareMax is a value-based care delivery system that utilizes a proprietary technology-enabled platform and multi-specialty, whole person health model to deliver comprehensive, preventative and coordinated care for its members. With over 200,000 Medicare Value-Based Care Members across 10 states, and fully integrated, Five-Star Quality rated health and wellness centers, CareMax is redefining healthcare across the country by reducing costs, improving overall outcomes and promoting health equity for seniors. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, strategy and financial performance. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, including the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Steward transaction; the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Steward transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions; the impact of COVID-19 or any variant thereof or any other pandemic or epidemic on the Company's business and results of operation; the Company’s ability to attract new patients; the availability of sites for de novo centers and the costs of opening such de novo centers; changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and receptivity to the Company's services; the Company's ability to continue its growth, including in new markets; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business, in particular with respect to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with health plans and other key payers; any delay, modification or cancellation of government contracts; the Company's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including funds to satisfy its liquidity needs and the Company’s ability to comply with the covenants under the agreements governing its indebtedness; the Company’s ability to address the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians; risks related to future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting and the impact of any prior period developments. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law, and forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
