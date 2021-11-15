CareNet : Business Plans and Matters Related to High Growth Potential Progress Report for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
CareNet, Inc.
Business Plans and Matters Related to High Growth Potential
Progress Report for the
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Katsuhiro Fujii, President
Contents
Business Model
Market Environment - Pharmaceutical DX Business
Our Competitiveness
Growth Strategy
Annual Plans and Progress
Risk Information
1
1. Business Model
Corporate Profile
1. Business Model
Name
CareNet, Inc.
Address
Risona-kudan Building, 1-5-6,Kudan-minami,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Established
July 1996
Employees
152 (as of September 30, 2021)
Business
Medical contents services for doctors and medical professionals,
activities
Medical and pharmaceutical business support for pharmaceutical companies
Business Activities
Improvement of future medical care by information technology and imaging
CareNet distributes practical information that is useful in routine clinical practice to doctors and other medical professionals via the Internet and provides pharmaceutical companies with solutions for the effective communication of pharmaceutical information.
Corporate Philosophy
Striving to create a sustainable healthy society in the digital age
CareNet contributes the creation of a sustainable society that is healthy and offers comfortable working environments for both the recipients and providers of medical care by constantly evolving our businesses through technology and enthusiasm.
3
Our History
1. Business Model
Founded as Japan's first medical education TV station and transitioned to an Internet-based business model. CareNet is currently expanding its business in response to the growing number of doctor members.
Business transition
CareNet TV Medical Ch.® (Satellite broadcasting)
Medical content services
Medical
platform
(Transitioned to Internet-based business model)
business
Pharmaceutical sales support services
Pharmaceutical
DX business
Consolidated growth
business
Number of
Doctor members
Doctor members
Doctor members
doctor
exceeds 100,000
exceeds 150,000
exceeds 190,000
members
Acquired
(Ten thousand)
AD Medica
Developed Japan's first
Opened
20
online pharmaceutical
"Doctor's
promotion "eDetailing®"
Business Opened
Picks"
Launched
Established
alliance with "MEDuLite"
OpenedCareNet.com
Macromill
WebMD
CareNeTV on the
Carenet
15
Listed on TSE
Internet
Opened Japan's first TV
Mothers
Business alliance with
station for medical care,
"CareNet TV Medical Ch.®"
University of
10
Occupational and
Founded
Environmental Health,
Tokio Marine
1996
1998
2000
2004
2007
2010
2013
2014
2015
2016
2018
2019
2020
2021
Initialization
Development
Active progress
4
