    2150   JP3277550004

CARENET, INC.

(2150)
CareNet : Business Plans and Matters Related to High Growth Potential Progress Report for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
CareNet, Inc.

Business Plans and Matters Related to High Growth Potential

Progress Report for the

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Katsuhiro Fujii, President

Contents

  1. Business Model
  2. Market Environment - Pharmaceutical DX Business
  3. Our Competitiveness
  4. Growth Strategy
  5. Annual Plans and Progress
  6. Risk Information

1. Business Model

  1. Business Model
  2. Market Environment - Pharmaceutical DX Business
  3. Our Competitiveness
  4. Growth Strategy
  5. Annual Plans and Progress
Corporate Profile

1. Business Model

Name

CareNet, Inc.

Address

Risona-kudan Building, 1-5-6,Kudan-minami,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established

July 1996

Employees

152 (as of September 30, 2021)

Business

Medical contents services for doctors and medical professionals,

activities

Medical and pharmaceutical business support for pharmaceutical companies

Business Activities

Improvement of future medical care by information technology and imaging

CareNet distributes practical information that is useful in routine clinical practice to doctors and other medical professionals via the Internet and provides pharmaceutical companies with solutions for the effective communication of pharmaceutical information.

Corporate Philosophy

Striving to create a sustainable healthy society in the digital age

CareNet contributes the creation of a sustainable society that is healthy and offers comfortable working environments for both the recipients and providers of medical care by constantly evolving our businesses through technology and enthusiasm.

Our History

1. Business Model

  • Founded as Japan's first medical education TV station and transitioned to an Internet-based business model. CareNet is currently expanding its business in response to the growing number of doctor members.

Business transition

CareNet TV Medical Ch.® (Satellite broadcasting)

Medical content services

Medical

platform

(Transitioned to Internet-based business model)

business

Pharmaceutical sales support services

Pharmaceutical

DX business

Consolidated growth

business

Number of

Doctor members

Doctor members

Doctor members

doctor

exceeds 100,000

exceeds 150,000

exceeds 190,000

members

Acquired

(Ten thousand)

AD Medica

Developed Japan's first

Opened

20

online pharmaceutical

"Doctor's

promotion "eDetailing®"

Business Opened

Picks"

Launched

Established

alliance with "MEDuLite"

OpenedCareNet.com

Macromill

WebMD

CareNeTV on the

Carenet

15

Listed on TSE

Internet

Opened Japan's first TV

Mothers

Business alliance with

station for medical care,

"CareNet TV Medical Ch.®"

University of

10

Occupational and

Founded

Environmental Health,

Tokio Marine

1996

1998

2000

2004

2007

2010

2013

2014

2015

2016

2018

2019

2020

2021

Initialization

Development

Active progress

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

