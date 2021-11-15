CareNet : Business Plans and Matters Related to High Growth Potential Progress Report for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 8 100 M 71,1 M 71,1 M Net income 2021 1 542 M 13,5 M 13,5 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 37,6x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 53 755 M 472 M 472 M Capi. / Sales 2021 6,64x Capi. / Sales 2022 4,89x Nbr of Employees 124 Free-Float 27,5% Chart CARENET, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CARENET, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 1 216,00 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Motoyasu Ohno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Katsuhiro Fujii President, COO & Representative Director Hiroharu Fujii Chief Financial Officer & Director Kaoru Fukazawa General Manager-Administration Hiroshi Kazama Director & General Manager-Media Business Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CARENET, INC. 3.71% 472 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -13.97% 592 998 NETFLIX, INC. 26.24% 302 364 PROSUS N.V. -15.65% 269 961 AIRBNB, INC. 40.69% 129 333 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -15.14% 87 538