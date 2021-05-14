CareNet : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
05/14/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report:
Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: -
May 13, 2021
Preparation of supplementary quarterly financial results briefing materials: No
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(% indicates year-over-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended
2,058
150.6
849
347.2
860
358.6
587
-
March 31, 2021
Three months ended
821
20.1
189
52.8
187
55.2
4
(93.2)
March 31, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended March 31, 2021:
607 million yen
[-%]
Three months ended March 31, 2020:
39 million yen
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
56.57
-
March 31, 2021
Three months ended
0.46
-
March 31, 2020
(Note) Diluted earnings per share is not stated as there are no dilutive shares.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
5,191
3,605
69.3
346.72
As of December 31, 2020
5,319
3,085
57.8
296.08
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2021:
3,599 million yen
As of December 31, 2020:
3,073 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
8.00
8.00
December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
December 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
December 31, 2021
0.00
-
8.00
8.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(% indicates year-over-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
3,800
106.0
1,100
138.2
1,100
139.2
673
274.0
64.82
(cumulative)
Full year
7,664
44.5
2,211
46.4
2,222
47.5
1,400
71.7
134.85
(Note) Revision to the most recently announced financial results forecast: Yes
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Accounting treatments adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to application of new or revised accounting standards:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatements:
None
(4) Number of shares of common stock issued
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares of common stock during the period (cumulative)
As of March 31, 2021
11,048,000 shares
As of December 31, 2020
11,048,000 shares
As of March 31, 2021
666,292 shares
As of December 31, 2020
666,292 shares
Three months ended
10,381,708 shares
Three months ended
10,381,753 shares
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecasts and other matters of note
1. Financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided in these materials are estimated based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication. Actual financial results may differ from these forecasts owing to changes in future economic conditions and other factors.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Thousand yen)
Previous fiscal year
Three months under review
(As of December 31, 2020)
(As of March 31, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,406,402
2,289,836
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,758,667
1,676,645
Inventories
30,217
50,320
Prepaid expenses
45,179
56,726
Other
85,317
25,903
Total current assets
4,325,784
4,099,431
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
41,550
48,187
Intangible assets
Goodwill
80,747
125,795
Other
100,400
104,477
Total intangible assets
181,147
230,272
Investments and other assets
770,929
813,284
Total non-current assets
993,627
1,091,744
Total assets
5,319,411
5,191,175
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
71,406
139,649
Income taxes payable
608,791
308,326
Advances received
11,223
35,989
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
220,000
-
Provision for point card certificates
525,665
568,801
Other
772,344
508,329
Total current liabilities
2,209,431
1,561,097
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
10,000
10,000
Asset retirement obligations
14,622
14,679
Total non-current liabilities
24,622
24,679
Total liabilities
2,234,053
1,585,776
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
627,045
627,045
Capital surplus
551,260
550,795
Retained earnings
2,210,214
2,714,467
Treasury shares
(451,038)
(451,038)
Total shareholders' equity
2,937,483
3,441,270
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
138,388
162,432
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(2,049)
(4,107)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
136,339
158,325
Non-controlling interests
11,535
5,802
Total net assets
3,085,357
3,605,398
Total liabilities and net assets
5,319,411
5,191,175
1
(2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
(Quarterly consolidated statements of income)
(For the three months ended March 31)
(Thousand yen)
Previous three months period
Three months under review
(January 1, 2020 to
(January 1, 2021 to
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
Net sales
821,378
2,058,135
Cost of sales
266,769
619,154
Gross profit
554,608
1,438,981
Selling, general and administrative expenses
364,696
589,609
Operating profit
189,912
849,371
Non-operating income
Interest income
224
42
Foreign exchange gains
-
8,182
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
-
590
Commission income
431
-
Miscellaneous income
398
2,518
Total non-operating income
1,054
11,334
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
587
534
Foreign exchange losses
871
-
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
1,920
-
Miscellaneous loss
16
0
Total non-operating expenses
3,396
534
Ordinary profit
187,571
860,172
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
120,600
-
Total extraordinary losses
120,600
-
Profit before income taxes
66,971
860,172
Income taxes - current
54,979
292,520
Income taxes - deferred
5,159
(18,167)
Total income taxes
60,138
274,353
Profit
6,832
585,818
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
2,026
(1,487)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,805
587,306
2
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income) (For the three months ended March 31)
(Thousand yen)
Previous three months period
Three months under review
(January 1, 2020 to
(January 1, 2021 to
March 31, 2020)
March 31, 2021)
Profit
6,832
585,818
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities