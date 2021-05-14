Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  CareNet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2150   JP3277550004

CARENET, INC.

(2150)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareNet : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

05/14/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from this translation.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

May 13, 2021

Company name: CareNet, Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2150

URL: https://www.carenet.co.jp/

Representative: Katsuhiro Fujii, President

Contact: Kanji Fujii, Director and CFO

Phone: +81-3-5214-5800

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date for commencing dividend payments: -

May 13, 2021

Preparation of supplementary quarterly financial results briefing materials: No

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(% indicates year-over-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended

2,058

150.6

849

347.2

860

358.6

587

-

March 31, 2021

Three months ended

821

20.1

189

52.8

187

55.2

4

(93.2)

March 31, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended March 31, 2021:

607 million yen

[-%]

Three months ended March 31, 2020:

39 million yen

[-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

56.57

-

March 31, 2021

Three months ended

0.46

-

March 31, 2020

(Note) Diluted earnings per share is not stated as there are no dilutive shares.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

5,191

3,605

69.3

346.72

As of December 31, 2020

5,319

3,085

57.8

296.08

(Reference) Equity:

As of March 31, 2021:

3,599 million yen

As of December 31, 2020:

3,073 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

8.00

8.00

December 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

December 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

December 31, 2021

0.00

-

8.00

8.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(% indicates year-over-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

3,800

106.0

1,100

138.2

1,100

139.2

673

274.0

64.82

(cumulative)

Full year

7,664

44.5

2,211

46.4

2,222

47.5

1,400

71.7

134.85

(Note) Revision to the most recently announced financial results forecast: Yes

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Accounting treatments adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to application of new or revised accounting standards:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatements:

None

(4) Number of shares of common stock issued

  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares of common stock during the period (cumulative)

As of March 31, 2021

11,048,000 shares

As of December 31, 2020

11,048,000 shares

As of March 31, 2021

666,292 shares

As of December 31, 2020

666,292 shares

Three months ended

10,381,708 shares

Three months ended

10,381,753 shares

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

  • These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecasts and other matters of note
    1. Financial results forecasts and other forward-looking statements provided in these materials are estimated based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication. Actual financial results may differ from these forecasts owing to changes in future economic conditions and other factors.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements and major notes

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Thousand yen)

Previous fiscal year

Three months under review

(As of December 31, 2020)

(As of March 31, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,406,402

2,289,836

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,758,667

1,676,645

Inventories

30,217

50,320

Prepaid expenses

45,179

56,726

Other

85,317

25,903

Total current assets

4,325,784

4,099,431

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

41,550

48,187

Intangible assets

Goodwill

80,747

125,795

Other

100,400

104,477

Total intangible assets

181,147

230,272

Investments and other assets

770,929

813,284

Total non-current assets

993,627

1,091,744

Total assets

5,319,411

5,191,175

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

71,406

139,649

Income taxes payable

608,791

308,326

Advances received

11,223

35,989

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

220,000

-

Provision for point card certificates

525,665

568,801

Other

772,344

508,329

Total current liabilities

2,209,431

1,561,097

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

10,000

10,000

Asset retirement obligations

14,622

14,679

Total non-current liabilities

24,622

24,679

Total liabilities

2,234,053

1,585,776

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

627,045

627,045

Capital surplus

551,260

550,795

Retained earnings

2,210,214

2,714,467

Treasury shares

(451,038)

(451,038)

Total shareholders' equity

2,937,483

3,441,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

138,388

162,432

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,049)

(4,107)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

136,339

158,325

Non-controlling interests

11,535

5,802

Total net assets

3,085,357

3,605,398

Total liabilities and net assets

5,319,411

5,191,175

1

(2) Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

(Quarterly consolidated statements of income)

(For the three months ended March 31)

(Thousand yen)

Previous three months period

Three months under review

(January 1, 2020 to

(January 1, 2021 to

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

Net sales

821,378

2,058,135

Cost of sales

266,769

619,154

Gross profit

554,608

1,438,981

Selling, general and administrative expenses

364,696

589,609

Operating profit

189,912

849,371

Non-operating income

Interest income

224

42

Foreign exchange gains

-

8,182

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

-

590

Commission income

431

-

Miscellaneous income

398

2,518

Total non-operating income

1,054

11,334

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

587

534

Foreign exchange losses

871

-

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

1,920

-

Miscellaneous loss

16

0

Total non-operating expenses

3,396

534

Ordinary profit

187,571

860,172

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

120,600

-

Total extraordinary losses

120,600

-

Profit before income taxes

66,971

860,172

Income taxes - current

54,979

292,520

Income taxes - deferred

5,159

(18,167)

Total income taxes

60,138

274,353

Profit

6,832

585,818

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

2,026

(1,487)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,805

587,306

2

(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income) (For the three months ended March 31)

(Thousand yen)

Previous three months period

Three months under review

(January 1, 2020 to

(January 1, 2021 to

March 31, 2020)

March 31, 2021)

Profit

6,832

585,818

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

32,074

24,043

Foreign currency translation adjustment

200

(2,057)

Total other comprehensive income

32,275

21,985

Comprehensive income

39,107

607,804

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

37,081

609,292

Non-controlling interests

2,026

(1,487)

3

Disclaimer

CareNet Inc. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:44:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 000 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net income 2021 1 267 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53 881 M 491 M 492 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart CARENET, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareNet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARENET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 620,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Motoyasu Ohno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuhiro Fujii President, COO & Representative Director
Hiroharu Fujii Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kaoru Fukazawa General Manager-Administration
Hiroshi Kazama Director & General Manager-Media Business
