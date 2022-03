CareRx : Investor Presentation

Canada's Largest Seniors Care Pharmacy Provider

TSX: CRRX

Investor Presentation

March 2022

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this presentation are "forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events, including CareRx's 2024 revenue, bed, and adjusted EBIDTA margin targets. Forward looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "targets", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Forward looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks that are set out under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in CareRx's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by CareRx and described in the forward looking information contained in this presentation. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits CareRx will derive therefrom and neither CareRx nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward looking information. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, CareRx assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter the forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

The typical senior in a long-term care or retirement home takes

4 to 12 medications daily

Medication supply and management is a critical component of seniors home care

• Optimize medication regimen for optimal resident outcomes

• Ensure highest levels of safety

• Minimize hospital visits

• Resident oversight by geriatric-certified clinical pharmacists

4 4 4 Never has the level of care for these residents been so important

• High-volume solutions for cost-effective supply of chronic medication Best-in-Class Institutional Pharmacy Capabilities

• Highest level of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes

• Industry-leading team of clinical pharmacists who work with home operators to provide exceptional medication management services

• Largest national footprint enables delivery of responsive, high-touch, local service

