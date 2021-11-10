Log in
    CRRX   CA14173C1059

CARERX CORPORATION

(CRRX)
CareRx Q3-21 Earnings Call – Nov 10, 2021 at 8:00am EST | Earnings Call Slides

11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
Q3 2021

Earnings

Call

November 10, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this presentation are "forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "outlook ", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Forward looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks that are set out under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in CareRx's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by CareRx and described in the forward looking information contained in this presentation. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits CareRx will derive therefrom and neither CareRx nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward looking information. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, CareRx assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter the forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

2

David Murphy

President & Chief Executive Officer

3

Q3 2021

Continued strong growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

+

Initial contribution from Medical Pharmacies LTC Pharmacy Business

+

Accelerated organic growth

+

Acquisitions contributing in line with expectations

4

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

From Continuing Operations

(+/- compared to Q3 2020)

(millions)

Q3 2021

Revenue

$71.3

+56%

Adjusted EBITDA

$6.9

+79%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.6%

+120bps

  • Average beds serviced of 81,816: +66% vs Q3/20
  • Growth driven by SmartMeds and Rexall acquisitions (completed Q2/21)
  • Partial quarter contribution from Medical Pharmacies LTC business
  • Adjusted EBITDA includes quarterly contribution of >$3.0 M in annualized cost savings synergies from Remedy's acquisition
  • Contribution from Medical Pharmacies LTC Business higher than expected annualized run-rate due to short-term and non-recurring cost savings

All acquisitions performing in line with expectations

5

Disclaimer

CareRx Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 12:06:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 250 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 -25,7 M -20,7 M -20,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 253 M 203 M 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 76,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,79 CAD
Average target price 8,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Mok Chief Financial Officer
Jack Shevel Chairman-Emeritus
Kevin William Dalton Chairman
Jeff May Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARERX CORPORATION50.78%203
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.25.13%42 502
MCKESSON CORPORATION26.18%33 508
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-50.17%30 575
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-7.34%13 995
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.53%7 942