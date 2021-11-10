CareRx Q3-21 Earnings Call – Nov 10, 2021 at 8:00am EST | Earnings Call Slides
Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained in this presentation are "forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events. Forward looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "outlook ", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Forward looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks that are set out under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in CareRx's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by CareRx and described in the forward looking information contained in this presentation. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits CareRx will derive therefrom and neither CareRx nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward looking information. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, CareRx assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter the forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
David Murphy
President & Chief Executive Officer
Continued strong growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
+
Initial contribution from Medical Pharmacies LTC Pharmacy Business
+
Accelerated organic growth
+
Acquisitions contributing in line with expectations
Q3 2021 Financial Highlights
From Continuing Operations
(+/- compared to Q3 2020)
(millions)
Q3 2021
Revenue
$71.3
+56%
Adjusted EBITDA
$6.9
+79%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
9.6%
+120bps
Average beds serviced of 81,816:+66% vs Q3/20
Growth driven by SmartMeds and Rexall acquisitions (completed Q2/21)
Partial quarter contribution from Medical Pharmacies LTC business
Adjusted EBITDA includes quarterly contribution of >$3.0 M in annualized cost savings synergies from Remedy's acquisition
Contribution from Medical Pharmacies LTC Business higher than expected annualized run-rate due to short-term and non-recurring cost savings
All acquisitions performing in line with expectations
