BennBridge Ltd - Rule 2.10 Announcement

Tellworth Investments

15th September 2022

To whom it may concern,

Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of CareTech Holdings plc (the "company")

On 13th April 2022, Tellworth Investments provided a Letter of Intent regarding 1,606,496 shares with voting rights in CareTech Holdings plc.

In accordance with the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers Rule 2.10 (c) (i), we wish to advise we disposed of 1,606,496 of these shares and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the offer in relation to those 1,606,496 shares..

We, therefore no longer intend to comply with the terms of the Letter of Intent in whole.