  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  CareTech Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTH   GB00B0KWHQ09

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC

(CTH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 11:35:07 am
594 GBX   -2.62%
02/16CARETECH : are 2022 HealthInvestor Awards Finalists
PU
02/14CARETECH : Launches the CareTech Cake Off Competition Today!
PU
02/07CareTech Buys Interests in Two UAE-based Health Services Providers
MT
CareTech : Jonathan Freeman awarded an MBE for Charitable Services

02/18/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Jonathan Freeman has been awarded

an MBE for Charitable Services

We are proud to announce that Jonathan Freeman has been awarded an MBE for charitable services in Her Majesty, The Queen's New Year's Honours List for 2021.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

is awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community by an individual. Jonathan's work has had a long-term, significant impact and stands out as an example to others in the social care sector.

Jonathan Freeman has been the Chief Executive Officer of the CareTech Foundation for almost five years, which delivers a unique suite of grant funds and responsible business programmes. He has also recently been appointed CareTech's first ever Sustainability Director. He is responsible for development of the Group's purpose strategy and its responsible business agenda, driving forward the company's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

Jonathan has been humbled to receive the award. "To lead the CareTech Foundation, supported by everyone in the business, to help charities in the social care sector and beyond is a very real privilege, as is my involvement in a number of other amazing charities" He said "I consider myself incredibly lucky to have these opportunities and to receive this award for doing a job and supporting causes which mean so much to me".

The Investiture took place on the 17th of February 2022 at Windsor Castle with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal presenting Jonathan with this prestigious honour.

All of us at CareTech would like to congratulate Jonathan on this wonderful and well deserved honour.

www.caretech-uk.com

Disclaimer

CareTech Holdings plc published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
