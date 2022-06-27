Log in
Summary
CTH
GB00B0KWHQ09
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
(CTH)
Add to my list
Report
16:35 24/06/2022 BST
16:35 24/06/2022 BST
612.00
GBX
-2.86%
07:16a
CareTech set for $1.07 billion takeover deal
RE
06/24
Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06/23
Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
CareTech set for $1.07 billion takeover deal
06/27/2022 | 07:16am BST
(Reuters) - Social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Sheikh Holdings Group for about 870.3 million pounds ($1.07 billion).
($1 = 0.8146 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
© Reuters 2022
All news about CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
07:16a
CareTech set for $1.07 billion takeover deal
RE
06/24
Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06/23
Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06/22
Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06/16
ANDREW WILLIAMS
: FTSE 100 Rises Ahead of BOE Decision, with 25 BP Hike Seen
DJ
06/16
CareTech's Fiscal H1 Profit Plunges Amid Higher Expenses
MT
06/16
Earnings Flash (CTH.L) CARETECH HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX11.71
MT
06/16
CareTech Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/13
Form 8.3 - - CGWL
AQ
06/08
Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings plc
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
04/05
Berenberg Lowers Caretech To Hold From Buy, Lifts PT
MT
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Ally Financial, Intel, Las Vegas Sands, Tesla, Verizon...
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: CBRE, EasyJet, Ford Motor, Paramount, MetLife...
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
530 M
652 M
-
Net income 2022
43,3 M
53,2 M
-
Net Debt 2022
258 M
317 M
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,6x
Yield 2022
2,49%
Capitalization
694 M
852 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,79x
EV / Sales 2023
1,63x
Nbr of Employees
11 000
Free-Float
69,2%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
612,00 GBX
Average target price
726,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target
18,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haroon Rashid Sheikh
Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Keith Dickinson
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Farouq Rashid Sheikh
Group Executive Chairman
Amanda Sherlock
Group Executive Director-Compliance
James Stuart Cumming
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
6.25%
852
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES
-3.05%
2 076
ORPEA
-73.08%
1 616
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.
-29.87%
1 333
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.
-7.17%
897
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED
-24.37%
681
More Results
