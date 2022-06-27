Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  CareTech Holdings PLC
  News
  Summary
    CTH   GB00B0KWHQ09

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC

(CTH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35 24/06/2022 BST
612.00 GBX   -2.86%
07:16aCareTech set for $1.07 billion takeover deal
RE
06/24Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06/23Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

CareTech set for $1.07 billion takeover deal

06/27/2022 | 07:16am BST
(Reuters) - Social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Sheikh Holdings Group for about 870.3 million pounds ($1.07 billion).

($1 = 0.8146 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 530 M 652 M -
Net income 2022 43,3 M 53,2 M -
Net Debt 2022 258 M 317 M -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 694 M 852 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
CareTech Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 612,00 GBX
Average target price 726,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haroon Rashid Sheikh Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Keith Dickinson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Farouq Rashid Sheikh Group Executive Chairman
Amanda Sherlock Group Executive Director-Compliance
James Stuart Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC6.25%852
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES-3.05%2 076
ORPEA-73.08%1 616
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-29.87%1 333
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-7.17%897
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-24.37%681