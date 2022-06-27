Commodity stocks drive FTSE 100 to more than one-week high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Care services provider Caretech surges 20% on takeover
deal
* Potential global infrastructure boost lifts mining stocks
* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 1.2%
June 27 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 index hit a more than
one-week high on Monday, as an easing of COVID-19 restrictions
in China and a potential global infrastructure funding brought
relief to commodity prices, lifting shares of major oil and
mining companies.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.8% to hit its
highest level since June 16 by 0840 GMT. The domestically
focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 1.2%.
Risk sentiment improved after a Wall Street rally late last
week and a rebound in copper as well as iron ore prices on
Monday, boosted by an easing COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai
and relaxed testing mandates in several Chinese cities.
"The burst of global enthusiasm for equities has put a
spring in the step of the FTSE 100 at the start of the week,"
Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said.
Mining stocks led gains on the FTSE 100 index, with Anglo
American, Rio Tinto and Glencore rising more
than 3%, after Group of Seven leaders pledged to raise $600
billion private and public funds in five years to finance needed
infrastructure in developing countries.
"It is hoped this scheme, seen as a counter to China's Belt
and Road Initiative, will set off a spurt of spending and demand
for commodities around the world," Streeter added.
UK's FTSE 100 index has tumbled more than 4% in June, and
was set to post its first monthly decline in four, as blue-chip
stocks bear the brunt of growing recession fears due to
aggressive monetary policy tightening to tame surging inflation.
Among individual stocks, CareTech surged 20.8% after
the UK-based provider of care and residential services agreed to
be acquired by a consortium led by Sheikh Hoidings in a 870.3
million pounds ($1.07 billion) deal.
Carnival Corp jumped 5.6%, extending its Friday
gains after the leisure travel company forecast a positive core
profit for the current quarter despite surging costs.
BAE Systems rose 1.2% after the defence company
received a $12 billion contract from the U.S Department of
Defence.
