CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that it has acquired a 5-facility, 498 licensed bed, skilled nursing portfolio located in the Southeastern United States for a total investment amount of approximately $80.9 million (inclusive of transaction costs).

In connection with the acquisition, the company entered into a new triple-net master lease with affiliates of YAD Healthcare, a new operator relationship for the company and an experienced skilled nursing operator with facilities across multiple states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. The new master lease has an initial term of 10 years with two, 5-year extension options and provides for a year 1 contractual lease yield of 9.0% (inclusive of transaction costs) with annual CPI-based escalators. The investment was funded using cash on hand.

James Callister, CareTrust’s Chief Investment Officer, said, “Today, we are thrilled to announce the acquisition of these 5 facilities in an area of the country that we have been targeting for future growth.” Pursuant to a separate press release issued today by the company, Mr. Callister reported that the acquisition was part of a larger transaction that closed concurrently in which CareTrust provided approximately $99 million in portfolio acquisition financing to a regional owner/operator of skilled nursing facilities.

Eric Gillis, Senior Vice President of Investments, added, “We are excited to be able to officially begin a new relationship with YAD Healthcare who has a strong track record of commitment to taking care of their employees and patients in this region of the country. As with most of our operators, we hope to continue to match them with opportunities for future growth.” YAD Healthcare’s Chief Executive Officer, Hershy Alter, said, “CareTrust has been an ideal transaction partner and we are grateful for the opportunity to spread YAD Healthcare’s commitment to the highest level of care, excellence, and innovation to additional facilities in our existing footprint.”

CareTrust also reported that with these two related investments, the Company’s year-to-date investments now total approximately $386 million, and the investment pipeline is reloaded with approximately $460 million of near-term, actionable opportunities. CareTrust has issued 2.5 million shares under its ATM program quarter-to-date at a gross price of $24.90 for gross proceeds of $62.3 million bringing the total outstanding share count to 144.6 million shares. Today’s cash on hand is approximately $230 million.

About CareTrust™

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

