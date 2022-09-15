Advanced search
    CTRE   US14174T1079

CARETRUST REIT, INC.

(CTRE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
20.27 USD   -1.84%
06:03aCareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 per Share
BU
09/13CareTrust REIT Provides $25 Million of Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio
MT
09/13CareTrust REIT Invests in Secured Loan Financing on Southeast SNFs
BU
CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 per Share

09/15/2022 | 06:03am EDT
CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.275 per common share. The current quarterly dividend is payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about October 14, 2022.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 42,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,6x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 1 967 M 1 967 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,27 $
Average target price 22,35 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
David M. Sedgwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Diana M. Laing Chairman
Mark Lamb Chief Investment Officer
Spencer G. Plumb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARETRUST REIT, INC.-11.21%1 967
WELLTOWER INC.-13.75%34 280
VENTAS-5.28%19 354
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-26.79%14 256
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-22.22%8 947
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-41.64%8 258