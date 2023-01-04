Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CareTrust REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTRE   US14174T1079

CARETRUST REIT, INC.

(CTRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
18.73 USD   +0.81%
06:02aCareTrust REIT Completes Sale of Virginia Senior Housing Facilities
BU
2022Caretrust Reit, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 per Share
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareTrust REIT Completes Sale of Virginia Senior Housing Facilities

01/04/2023 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that it has completed the sale of five seniors housing facilities in Virginia for a purchase price of $13 million. The facilities sold included, in the aggregate, approximately 240 units. In connection with the completion of the sale, the facilities were removed from the company’s applicable master lease with affiliates of Noble Senior Services. The facilities were sold to a regional owner/operator of assisted living and memory care facilities.

President and CEO, Dave Sedgwick, said, “The sale of these five facilities continues our plan to de-risk the portfolio and I am appreciative of our team’s efforts to facilitate this closing by year end given challenging market circumstances.” With respect to the seniors housing facilities that remain held for sale or re-tenanting, Mr. Sedgwick said, “We continue to move forward towards selling or re-tenanting the remaining facilities held for sale and as with today’s announcement, we will provide updates as definitive progress is made.”

About

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARETRUST REIT, INC.
06:02aCareTrust REIT Completes Sale of Virginia Senior Housing Facilities
BU
2022Caretrust Reit, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
2022CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 per Share
AQ
2022CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Renewal and Extension of Unsecured Revolver
BU
2022CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Renewal and Extension of Unsecured Revolver
CI
2022CareTrust REIT Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.275 Per Share, Payable on or About Jan. 1..
MT
2022CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 per Share
BU
2022CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on or About January 13,..
CI
2022Raymond James Adjusts CareTrust REIT's Price Target to $24 From $22, Keeps Strong Buy R..
MT
2022Caretrust Reit, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARETRUST REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 6,45 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 225x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 1 817 M 1 817 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareTrust REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,73 $
Average target price 20,89 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Sedgwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Diana M. Laing Chairman
Mark D. Lamb Chief Investment Officer
Spencer G. Plumb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARETRUST REIT, INC.0.81%1 817
WELLTOWER INC.0.00%31 635
VENTAS0.00%18 135
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.1.48%13 675
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED0.00%7 486
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.3.50%6 895