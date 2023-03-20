Advanced search
CARETRUST REIT, INC.

(CTRE)
2023-03-20
18.93 USD   +1.56%
CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 per Share

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $0.275 to $0.28 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023 and management affirmed that the company plans to pay the dividend on or about April 14, 2023.

Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust’s Chief Executive Officer, commented that “This increase reflects our balanced approach to maintaining our pattern of steadily increasing the dividend while also retaining the least expensive form of capital for future investments.”

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARETRUST REIT, INC.
04:53pCareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 a Share From $0.275; Payable April 14..
MT
04:31pCareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 per Share
BU
02/24Caretrust Reit : Equity Distribution Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
02/24Caretrust Reit, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14KeyBanc Adjusts CareTrust REIT's Price Target to $22 From $21, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
02/10Transcript : CareTrust REIT, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/09CareTrust REIT Posts Lower Q4 Normalized FFO, Higher Revenue
MT
02/09Caretrust Reit : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09Caretrust Reit, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02/09CARETRUST REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 203 M - -
Net income 2023 96,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 6,21%
Capitalization 1 855 M 1 855 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,64 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Sedgwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Diana M. Laing Chairman
James Callister Secretary & Chief Investment Officer
Spencer G. Plumb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARETRUST REIT, INC.0.32%1 855
WELLTOWER INC.4.88%33 732
VENTAS-1.80%17 696
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-17.27%11 345
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED1.61%7 319
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-3.26%6 335