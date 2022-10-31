Advanced search
    CTRE   US14174T1079

CARETRUST REIT, INC.

(CTRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
18.68 USD   -0.27%
10/21Barclays Adjusts CareTrust REIT's Price Target to $19 From $20, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
10/18CareTrust Announces Environmental Benchmarking Progress and Operational Improvements with Annual Sustainability Report
BU
10/03CareTrust REIT Completes Sale of Ohio Skilled Nursing Facilities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareTrust REIT Sets Third Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

10/31/2022 | 06:11pm EDT
CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Representatives of CareTrust REIT’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and other current matters the following day.

Conference Call

CareTrust REIT invites current and prospective investors to listen to the call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The toll-free dial-in number is 1 (888) 510-2379 or toll dial-in number is 1 (646) 960-0691 and the conference ID number is 6808360.

To listen to the call online as a webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com. A recording of the call will be available for replay via the website for approximately 30 days following the call. The Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and website frequently disclose information that may be material to investors and the marketplace, and the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to regularly monitor such outlets for important Company information.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 24,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,4x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 1 817 M 1 817 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends CARETRUST REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,73 $
Average target price 21,22 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Sedgwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Diana M. Laing Chairman
Mark Lamb Chief Investment Officer
Spencer G. Plumb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARETRUST REIT, INC.-17.96%1 817
WELLTOWER INC.-28.30%28 497
VENTAS-22.36%15 865
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-34.14%12 826
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-37.71%7 820
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.9.06%7 555