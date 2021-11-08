Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/08 12:30:11 pm
21.035 USD   -0.31%
12:08pQ3 2021 Financial Supplement
PU
09:42aCareTrust REIT Q3 Normalized FFO, Revenue Rises
MT
09:14aCARETRUST REIT : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Q3 2021 Financial Supplement

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
Exhibit 99.2

Disclaimers

04

05

06

07-13

14-23

CONTACT INFORMATION

24-25

Greg Stapley - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Dave Sedgwick - President & Chief Operating Officer Bill Wagner - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Lamb - Chief Investment Officer

Greg Stapley - Chairman

Diana Laing

Jon Kline

Allen Barbieri

Spencer Plumb

Baird - Amanda Sweitzer | (414) 298-1706

Barclays - Steve Valiquette | (212) 526-5496 Berenberg - Connor Siversky | (646) 949-9037BMO Capital Markets - John Kim | (212) 885-4115 CapitalOne Securities - Dan Bernstein | (571) 835-7202 KeyBanc Capital Markets - Jordan Sadler | (917) 318-2280 Raymond James - Jonathan Hughes | (727) 567-2438 RBC Capital Markets - Michael Carroll | (440) 715-2649 Stifel - Steve Manaker | (212) 271-3716

Snapshot

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CareTrust REIT Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 192 M - -
Net income 2021 84,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 2 047 M 2 047 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Gregory K. Stapley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Sedgwick President & Chief Operating Officer
William M. Wagner Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark Lamb Chief Investment Officer
Jon D. Kline Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARETRUST REIT, INC.-4.87%2 047
WELLTOWER INC.30.92%36 824
VENTAS, INC.10.07%21 548
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.13.27%18 458
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.21%12 571
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.21.82%7 409