Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CareView Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRVW   US1417431046

CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CRVW)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:16:12 2023-05-15 pm EDT
0.0590 USD   +9.06%
08:05aCareView Communications Executes Agreement With a Large Division of For-Profit Hospitals
BU
05/02Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18CareView Communications to File Form 10-K Later Than Extended Deadline
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CareView Communications Executes Agreement With a Large Division of For-Profit Hospitals

05/16/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), a technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the execution of a hospital agreement with a large network of hospitals throughout California and Nevada. The network is part of the largest for-profit health system in the country and represents nine hospitals and six surgical centers throughout the two states. This agreement represents an expansion of the Company’s CareView Patient Safety System® in another division within the national health system.

The partnership leverages exclusive integrations with the health system’s electronic health record (EHR) and nurse communication systems for enhanced clinical workflows and improved response times, providing a total system solution.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “CareView’s latest equipment will address hospital staffing shortages, ease care burdens, and improve care efficiency by having a virtual sitter in every at-risk and high acuity patient room. We look forward to supporting the success of our newest partner.”

The CareView Patient Safety System connects a highly trained, flexible, and scalable virtual workforce with nurses, providers, patients, and their families to deliver improved caregiver access, patient safety, and patient experience. With patient-centered virtual care, health systems reduce labor costs and allow nurses to practice at the top of their licenses.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
08:05aCareView Communications Executes Agreement With a Large Division of For-Profit Hospital..
BU
05/02Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/18CareView Communications to File Form 10-K Later Than Extended Deadline
BU
04/03Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/31Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
03/14CareView Communications Awarded Vizient Contract for Patient Safety System
BU
03/14CareView Communications, Inc. Wins Vizient Contract for Patient Safety System
CI
03/02Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/02CareView Communications Partners With SONIFI Health to Streamline Inpatient Virtual Car..
BU
01/03Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,8 M 23,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareView Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven G. Johnson President, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jason T. Thompson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Director
L. Allen Wheeler Chairman
Sandra K. McRee Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey C. Lightcap Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.88%24
ACCENTURE PLC4.00%175 257
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.05%144 828
SIEMENS AG16.18%129 782
IBM-12.81%112 016
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.94%88 569
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer