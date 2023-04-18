Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CareView Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRVW   US1417431046

CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CRVW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CareView Communications to File Form 10-K Later Than Extended Deadline

04/18/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, was unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Report”) within the extended time period provided in accordance with Rule 12B-25 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Additional time is needed to complete certain disclosures and analyses to be included in the Report, and therefore, the Company intends to file the Report as soon as possible.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
08:04aCareView Communications to File Form 10-K Later Than Extended Deadline
BU
04/03Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/31Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
03/14CareView Communications Awarded Vizient Contract for Patient Safety System
BU
03/14CareView Communications, Inc. Wins Vizient Contract for Patient Safety System
CI
03/02Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/02CareView Communications Partners With SONIFI Health to Streamline Inpatient Virtual Car..
BU
01/03Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
2022Careview Communications Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
2022CareView Communications Releases Software Version 5.7
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 21,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CareView Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven G. Johnson President, CEO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jason T. Thompson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Director
L. Allen Wheeler Chairman
Sandra K. McRee Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey C. Lightcap Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.45%21
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 816
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.60%140 055
SIEMENS AG13.44%127 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%115 946
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%90 395
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer