CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), is excited to announce that it has been awarded status as a Panda Health partner. This designation will allow CareView to be featured as a vetted, digital health partner on the Panda Health platform.

Panda Health’s platform caters to digital health companies like CareView, providing a simplified way to create strong connections with healthcare organizations ready to purchase digital and health technology solutions.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded status as a Panda Health partner,” stated Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer at CareView Communications. “This designation will help facilitate meaningful relationships in identifying prospective partners that we can support with our innovative technologies, offering customers an enhanced overall patient experience.”

CareView Communications submitted a proposal to join Panda Health’s Partner Program in November, identifying an opportunity to expand the reach of its products and services. CareView also provides on-site customer service for each customer. This focus on creating customer-centric experiences aligned well with Panda Health’s mission.

"Panda Health and CareView share a commitment to making digital healthcare accessible and transforming patient-centered care," said Mike Taylor, VP of Customer Success at Panda Health. "By inviting CareView onto our Platform and Marketplace, we're empowering providers with additional opportunities to provide personalized care, ultimately resulting in better outcomes for patients."

CareView’s profile on the Panda Health platform is now live and will be a catalyst for future organizational growth.

For more information about CareView Communications and its cutting-edge Virtual Nursing and Virtual Sitting solutions, please visit www.care-view.com.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125309096/en/