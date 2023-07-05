Cargills (Ceylon) PLC is engaged in manufacturing and trading in food and beverage. It operates in four segments: food retailing, food and beverage manufacturing and distribution, restaurant and real estate. The food retailing segment operates a chain of retail outlets under the brand names of Food City, Food City Express and Food Hall. The food and beverage manufacturing and distribution segment is engaged in manufacturing and distributing ice cream and other dairy products, beverage and culinary products, processed and fresh meat products, biscuits and confectionery, distribution of international fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) (FMCG) products and production, importation and distribution of agricultural seeds. The restaurant segment operates a chain of KFC and TGIF restaurants under franchise agreements. The real estate segment owns and operates Cargills Square shopping and entertainment malls. It also distributes international brands, such as Kodak, Cadbury and Oreo.