Our Vision

To be a global corporate role model in community-friendly national development

Our Mission

Serve the rural community, our customers and all other stakeholders, through our core business - food with love - and other related businesses, based on the three main principles of:

  • Reducing the cost of living
  • Enhancing youth skills
  • Bridging regional disparity

by enhancing local and global markets.

The challenging operating environment of the past year has reinforced our commitment to the Cargills philosophy of community development. By growing with our partners, we have been able to create shared value, give back to our communities, and support the national economic recovery efforts. We continued to invest in building markets across the country, expanding production capacity, strengthening distribution channels, and driving digitalisation across our business units. Despite the challenges which prevailed, including high market interest rates and difficulty in importing capital goods, the Group invested Rs. 10.8 Bn. during the reporting period.

Louis Page

  • Chairman

The Management is confident the Company will be able to navigate through this turbulent environment. The investments we have made in the past, as well as the selective investments we will continue to make, will position the Company to grow and expand its reach within the Sri Lankan market and beyond.

Imtiaz Abdul Wahid

  • Group Managing Director

Cargills (Ceylon)

PLC

Annual Report 2022/23

PREAMBLE

THE CARGILLS JOURNEY

OUR LEGACY

HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Highlights

Business Impact Highlights

OUR BUSINESS

CHAIRMAN'S

MANAGING

TAKING

MESSAGE

DIRECTOR'S

STOCK

MESSAGE

CREATING

DRIVING

A DISCUSSION

SHARED

PRODUCTIVITY

ON HOW WE ARE

VALUE, GIVING

TO PROVIDE

FARING IN LIVING

BACK TO OUR

AFFORDABLE

OUR PURPOSE

COMMUNITY,

NUTRITION

A REVIEW OF OUR OPERATIONS

AND

Operating Segments

SUPPORTING

Shared Services

THE NATIONAL

COMMUNITY FRIENDLY

ECONOMIC

RECOVERY

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Our Approach to Sustainability

Reducing the Cost of Living

Bridging Regional Disparity

Healthy, Safe and Affordable Nutrition

Nutrition

Enhancing Youth Skills

Building Equality, Diversity

and Inclusivity

Playing our Part for the Planet

CONTENTS

STEWARDSHIP

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS ON THE AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

  1. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY
  2. INDEPENDENT ASSURANCE REPORT

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

  1. STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
  2. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
  3. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  1. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
  2. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ANNEXURES

ABOUT THE REPORT

Stakeholder Engagement

Materiality

GRI Content Index

  1. FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY
  2. INVESTOR RELATIONS SUPPLEMENT
  1. GROUP REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
  2. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

FORM OF PROXY

CORPORATE INFORMATION

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Cargills (Ceylon)

PLC

Annual Report 2022/23

