To be a global corporate role model in community-friendly national development
Our Mission
Serve the rural community, our customers and all other stakeholders, through our core business - food with love - and other related businesses, based on the three main principles of:
Reducing the cost of living
Enhancing youth skills
Bridging regional disparity
by enhancing local and global markets.
The challenging operating environment of the past year has reinforced our commitment to the Cargills philosophy of community development. By growing with our partners, we have been able to create shared value, give back to our communities, and support the national economic recovery efforts. We continued to invest in building markets across the country, expanding production capacity, strengthening distribution channels, and driving digitalisation across our business units. Despite the challenges which prevailed, including high market interest rates and difficulty in importing capital goods, the Group invested Rs. 10.8 Bn. during the reporting period.
Louis Page
Chairman
The Management is confident the Company will be able to navigate through this turbulent environment. The investments we have made in the past, as well as the selective investments we will continue to make, will position the Company to grow and expand its reach within the Sri Lankan market and beyond.
Imtiaz Abdul Wahid
Group Managing Director
