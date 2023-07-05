Annual Report 2022/23 Kotmale Holdings PLC

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the fifty sixth Annual General Meeting of Kotmale Holdings PLC (the Company) will be held at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, 30A, Malalasekara Mawatha, Colombo 07 on Friday, 28 July 2023, at 8.30 a.m and the business to be brought before the meeting will be :

To Read the Notice convening the Meeting, and

To receive and consider the Annual Report of the Directors and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, with the Report of the Auditors thereon. To re-elect Directors Mr. M. I. Abdul Wahid, who retires by rotation in terms of the Company's Articles of Association and being eligible offers himself for re-election Mr D.S. Jayawardhana who was appointed on 20 April 2023 also retires in terms of the Company's Articles of Association and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment Mr. A. T. P. Edirisinghe who retires in terms of Section 210 (2) (b) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 having surpassed seventy years of age and offers himself for re-election in terms of Section 211 (1) and (2) of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007, and accordingly pass the following Ordinary Resolution:

Ordinary Resolution (i)

"Resolved that Mr. A.T.P. Edirisinghe, a retiring Director, who has attained the age of seventy seven years be and is hereby reappointed a Director of the Company and it is hereby declared that the age limit of seventy years referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007 shall not apply to the appointment of the said Director" To authorise the Directors to determine contributions to charities for the financial year 2023/24. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors, Messrs. KPMG, who are deemed reappointed as Auditors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company in terms of Section 158 of the Companies Act No.07 of 2007

The Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 are available on the :

Corporate Website :

https://www.cargillsceylon.com/investors/annual-reports/kothmale/Kotmale_Holdings_PLC_ Annual_Report_2022_2023.pdf

Annual_Report_2022_2023.pdf The Colombo Stock Exchange: https://www.cse.lk/home/company-info/LAMB.N0000/financial

The said Annual Report and Financial Statements of Kotmale Holdings PLC for 2022/23 can also be accessed by scanning the following QR code.

Taking into consideration the waiver of the CSE Listing Rule 7.5 (b)(i) in relation to providing hard copies of the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, the members are advised to refer to the two websites noted above, as a printed copy of the Annual Report will not be provided on request due to the limited availability of paper in the market.

For clarification on how to download and/ or access the Annual Report and Financial Statements, please contact Mr. Fernando on +94 117 496 403 on any working day between 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

By Order of the Board

Kotmale Holdings PLC

H. S. Ellawala

Company Secretary

5 July 2023

Notes :

(i). A member is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the meeting in his or her stead and the proxy need not be a member of the Company. A Form of Proxy is enclosed for this purpose.

(ii). The duly completed instrument appointing the proxy should be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company not less than 48 hours before the date of the meeting.