TSX dips in volatile trading as investors brace for Fed meet

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in
choppy trading on Monday as markets braced for the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting later in the week, with gains in energy
stocks limiting losses.
At 10:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.93 points, or
0.13%, at 19,446.26.
U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation
fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate
over when to shift to smaller interest rate hikes.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 bps
close on the heels of the Bank of Canada's smaller-than-expected
50 bps hike last week.
"I don't expect volatility to go away, but, I believe we're
closer to the end of the rate hike cycles, both in Canada and in
the U.S.," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist
at Manulife Investment Management.
"Although we're going to get some choppiness, there could be
more of an upward bias and it may continue a bit of the run
we're on right now."
The Toronto stock exchange has gained 5.5% this month so far
after declining in the previous two months.
Energy shares helped cut back losses in the TSX, with the
index gaining 1.6%, as oil prices pared some declines
from earlier in the session over weaker-than-expected China
factory activity data.
Utilities sector led declines, down nearly 1%.
Cargojet Inc was up 3.4% after reporting
better-than-expected results.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)