  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cargojet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJT   CA14179V5036

CARGOJET INC.

(CJT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:46 2022-10-31 am EDT
135.35 CAD   +4.11%
10:53aTSX dips in volatile trading as investors brace for Fed meet
RE
08:29aCargojet reports Q3 profit, revenue up more than 20 per cent form year ago
AQ
07:37aCargojet Q3 Adjusted EPS $2.18 Vs $1.39 Year Ago; Revenue Misses Forecast
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX dips in volatile trading as investors brace for Fed meet

10/31/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in choppy trading on Monday as markets braced for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week, with gains in energy stocks limiting losses.

At 10:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.93 points, or 0.13%, at 19,446.26.

U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to shift to smaller interest rate hikes.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 bps close on the heels of the Bank of Canada's smaller-than-expected 50 bps hike last week.

"I don't expect volatility to go away, but, I believe we're closer to the end of the rate hike cycles, both in Canada and in the U.S.," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"Although we're going to get some choppiness, there could be more of an upward bias and it may continue a bit of the run we're on right now."

The Toronto stock exchange has gained 5.5% this month so far after declining in the previous two months.

Energy shares helped cut back losses in the TSX, with the index gaining 1.6%, as oil prices pared some declines from earlier in the session over weaker-than-expected China factory activity data.

Utilities sector led declines, down nearly 1%.

Cargojet Inc was up 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.24% 0.63851 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
BRENT OIL -0.87% 93.31 Delayed Quote.20.86%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.79% 1.15001 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.73288 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
CARGOJET INC. 4.11% 135.35 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.60% 0.98932 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.70% 0.012071 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.57894 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
WTI -1.12% 87.339 Delayed Quote.17.28%
Financials
Sales 2022 995 M 730 M 730 M
Net income 2022 167 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2022 574 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 2 252 M 1 653 M 1 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 624
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CARGOJET INC.
Duration : Period :
Cargojet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOJET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 130,01 CAD
Average target price 200,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay K. Virmani President & Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Calver Chief Financial Officer
Paul Victor Godfrey Independent Chairman
John P. Webster Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene Dickinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOJET INC.-21.95%1 653
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.01%144 608
DEUTSCHE POST AG-37.01%42 761
FEDEX CORPORATION-37.99%41 731
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-27.63%33 400
DSV A/S-34.04%30 375