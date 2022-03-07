Log in
TSX falls on economic uncertainty; resource shares limit losses

03/07/2022 | 04:41pm EST
(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 98.03 points, or 0.5%, at 21,304.40

* Consumer discretionary declines 3.3%

* Financials lose 1.6%

* Energy gains nearly 3%, oil touches highest since 2008

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as investors worried that spiking commodity prices would hurt the global economic outlook, although gains for energy and gold mining shares helped limit declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 98.03 points, or 0.5%, at 21,304.40, after giving back some earlier gains.

Wall Street's main indexes also fell, with the declines more severe than on the TSX, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring.

"Markets are attractive at these levels if you have a long enough time horizon to weigh out the global uncertainty," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"There is still a risk of these oil price pressures translating into demand destruction and hurting economic growth."

The price of oil spiked to its highest level since 2008 at $130.50 a barrel before settling up 3.2% at $119.40 a barrel.

Canada's energy sector gained nearly 3%, reaching its highest level in five years, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.

Gold rose 1.5% to $1,997.61 per ounce.

Together, the energy and materials sectors have a 27% weighting on the Toronto market.

Among sectors that lost ground was consumer discretionary, which ended 3.3% lower as auto parts makers fell.

Heavily-weighted financials lost 1.6% and industrials were down nearly 1%. It included a 16.5% decline for Cargojet Inc as the air cargo services company reported quarterly results. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
