TSX falls on economic uncertainty; resource shares limit losses

* TSX ends down 98.03 points, or 0.5%, at 21,304.40
* Consumer discretionary declines 3.3%
* Financials lose 1.6%
* Energy gains nearly 3%, oil touches highest since 2008
TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as investors worried that spiking commodity prices
would hurt the global economic outlook, although gains for
energy and gold mining shares helped limit declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 98.03 points, or 0.5%, at 21,304.40, after
giving back some earlier gains.
Wall Street's main indexes also fell, with the declines more
severe than on the TSX, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports
from Russia sent crude prices soaring.
"Markets are attractive at these levels if you have a long
enough time horizon to weigh out the global uncertainty," said
Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife
Investment Management.
"There is still a risk of these oil price pressures
translating into demand destruction and hurting economic
growth."
The price of oil spiked to its highest level since
2008 at $130.50 a barrel before settling up 3.2% at $119.40 a
barrel.
Canada's energy sector gained nearly 3%, reaching its
highest level in five years, while the materials group, which
includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 1.5%.
Gold rose 1.5% to $1,997.61 per ounce.
Together, the energy and materials sectors have a 27%
weighting on the Toronto market.
Among sectors that lost ground was consumer discretionary,
which ended 3.3% lower as auto parts makers fell.
Heavily-weighted financials lost 1.6% and industrials were
down nearly 1%. It included a 16.5% decline for Cargojet Inc
as the air cargo services company reported quarterly
results.
