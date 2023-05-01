Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cargojet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJT   CA14179V5036

CARGOJET INC.

(CJT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:35:26 2023-05-01 pm EDT
106.63 CAD   +4.64%
12:31pToronto Stocks Edge Higher; Cargojet Rises on Higher 1Q Profit
DJ
10:42aCargojet Swings to Profit in Q1, Revenue Drops; National Bank Reviews Performance
MT
08:45aAir cargo company Cargojet reports $30.5M Q1 profit, revenue down from year ago
AQ
Toronto Stocks Edge Higher; Cargojet Rises on Higher 1Q Profit

05/01/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were slightly higher mid-trading Monday, coming off highs earlier in the morning. The Canadian government and one of the country's main public-sector unions, Public Service Alliance of Canada, reached an agreement covering 120,000 employees to end a 12-day strike. Most sectors were trending higher, with process industries and energy as the main laggards offsetting gains primarily in technology, transportation and commercial services.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index inched forward 0.13% to 20664.39 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.12% to 1247.35.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. were 4.6% higher at 106.57 ($78.56) after it reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter, despite lower-than-expected revenue on consumer behavior. The company cited a shift in consumer spending more towards services than goods, which weighed on performance, but it said it anticipates spending trends will normalize in the latter part of this year.


Other market movers:

CubicFarm Systems Corp. shares were down 20% to C$0.02 after it said it postponed again its year-end results for 2022 following a slash in its workforce that left its finance department shorthanded. Its new target date for filing is May 5.

Mullen Group Ltd. said it has agreed to acquire Alberta-based transportation company B. & R. Eckel's Transport Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. Shares rose 1.9% to C$15.30.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1230ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CARGOJET INC. 4.94% 106.63 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. -40.00% 0.015 Delayed Quote.-68.75%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 2.93% 15.45 Delayed Quote.3.16%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.13% 1247.61 Delayed Quote.6.58%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.13% 20665.33 Delayed Quote.6.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 995 M 734 M 734 M
Net income 2023 86,5 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net Debt 2023 681 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 1 753 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 802
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
Ajay K. Virmani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Calver Chief Financial Officer
Paul Victor Godfrey Independent Chairman
John P. Webster Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Arlene Dickinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOJET INC.-12.42%1 293
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.3.43%154 041
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.71%57 575
FEDEX CORPORATION31.51%57 253
DSV A/S15.87%40 579
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.67%39 648
