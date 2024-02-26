CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 26.2.2024

Cargotec Oyj is the world leader in the design, manufacturing, and sale of handling equipment for harbour activities and the distribution sector. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - container handling and load handling equipment (86.1%): crane rails and mounts, winches, cranes, lift trucks, movable merchandise transport systems, grapple loaders, etc.; - maritime handling equipment (13.9%): hatches, cranes, cargo securing systems, roller systems, etc. for ship builders and maritime companies. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (67.9%), services (30.9%; including installation and maintenance services), and software (1.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (1.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.3%), the United States (28.3%), Americas (7.8%), China (4%) and Asia/Pacific (12 .9%).