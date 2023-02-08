Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:53 2023-02-08 am EST
47.06 EUR   +0.30%
11:30aCargotec Corporation : Share Repurchase 8.2.2023
AQ
02/07Cargotec Unit Kalmar Wins Order to Supply Hybrid Straddle Carries to DP World
MT
02/07Kalmar's eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to enhance fleet productivity at DP World Antwerp Gateway
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 8.2.2023

02/08/2023 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 8.2.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date8.2.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount7,000Shares
Average price/ share47.3842EUR
Total cost331,689.40EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 231 840 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   


For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


All news about CARGOTEC OYJ
11:30aCargotec Corporation : Share Repurchase 8.2.2023
AQ
02/07Cargotec Unit Kalmar Wins Order to Supply Hybrid Straddle Carries to DP World
MT
02/07Kalmar's eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to enhance fleet productivity at DP Wor..
GL
02/07Kalmar's eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to enhance fleet productivity at DP Wor..
GL
02/06Transcript : Cargotec Corporation - Special Call
CI
02/06Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares
GL
02/06Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares
AQ
02/06Cargotec President, CEO to Step Down; Successor Appointed
MT
02/06Cargotec Corporation : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
02/06Cargotec Corporation : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 914 M 4 186 M 4 186 M
Net income 2022 153 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2022 531 M 568 M 568 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 3 026 M 3 236 M 3 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 526
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 46,92 €
Average target price 49,17 €
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalization
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ13.55%3 236
OTOKAR OTOMOTIV VE SAVUNMA SANAYI A.S.-15.04%1 123 905
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.33%27 597
PACCAR, INC.11.59%25 570
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.88%22 648
KOMATSU LTD.8.76%22 528