    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:20 2022-09-15 am EDT
31.37 EUR   -1.10%
04:10aCARGOTEC OYJ : Hiab completes electric range of truck mounted forklifts with the launch of MOFFETT E8 NX
PU
09/07CARGOTEC OYJ : Hiab launches RAIL series — a full range of railway loader cranes
PU
09/06Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022
GL
Cargotec Oyj : Hiab completes electric range of truck mounted forklifts with the launch of MOFFETT E8 NX

09/15/2022 | 04:10am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, launches the MOFFETT E8 NX to complete the eSeries of all-electric truck mounted forklifts. It is a specialist model for demanding and heavy-duty tasks and can lift loads up to 3,500 kg. The MOFFETT E8 NX will be exhibited by Hiab at IAA TRANSPORTATION, Pavilion P35, in Hannover, Germany, 20 - 25 September, alongside eSeries models E2 NX, E4 NX and E5 NX.

It is the strongest truck mounted forklift in Hiab's range and easily masters both rough terrain and difficult-to-reach job sites - transferring loads quickly and safely through busy yards and building sites.

"The MOFFETT E8 NX truck mounted forklift offers performance, power and manoeuvrability. It is ideal for a wide range of uses across different environments and the all-electric drive offers several benefits. Because it is emission-free and near silent, it is perfect for use indoors, in low-emission zones and in places where noise is a concern - like residential areas and when it is late at night. Besides the environmental benefits and extended business opportunities, our eSeries models offer an overall reduced total cost of ownership compared with our conventional truck mounted forklifts," says Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab.

The total cost of ownership is lower than the equivalent diesel model as it can be electrically charged and has reduced service costs. It is engineered with fewer moving parts, which reduces service time and spare parts costs. Purchasing a ProCare™ contract for the MOFFETT unit can help reduce service costs and increase the uptime further.

The MOFFETT E8 NX has a redesigned bonnet for better visibility and several safety features such as LED lights/beacon, interlocking seat belt and dash controls that are easy to reach from the operator seat. As it is near silent, it is also easier for the operator to hear what is happening around the forklift.

Customers can select from a wide range of E8 models and customisation options to tailor the truck mounted forklift best suited for their needs, and all have access to Hiab's HiConnect™ service.

In 2023, Hiab will launch the next generation MOFFETT E2 NX, to replace the current MOFFETT E2, launched in 2014. A prototype of the MOFFETT E2 NX will for the first time be shown at IAA, inside Hiab's pavilion.

The complete eSeries of NX truck mounted forklifts will next year consist of the following MOFFETT models:

  • E2 NX: max lifting capacity 2,000 kg. Launching 2023.
  • E4 NX: max lifting capacity 2,500 kg. Launched 2020.
  • E5 NX: max lifting capacity 2,500 kg. Launched 2022.
  • E8 NX: max lifting capacity 3,500 kg. Launched 2022.

The MOFFETT E4 NX and the diesel M4 NX version will be featured every day during IAA TRANSPORTATION at the outdoor show area of Pavilion P35. Outside the pavilion, the MOFFETT E5 NX and MOFFETT E8 NX will be on display, while the MOFFETT E4 NX and the MOFFETT E2 NX prototype are shown inside.

Further information:
Jann Hansen, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Truck Mounted Forklifts, Hiab, m: +49 172 418 9838, jann.hansen@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment:

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
