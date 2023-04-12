Cargotec Oyj : Hiab launches Universal Control Unit for ZEPRO tail lifts

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 12 APRIL 2023 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, launches the robust, easy-to-use Universal Control Unit that will become standard for all ZEPRO tail lifts.

The new Universal Control Unit is intuitive to use with integrated information for safe and efficient lift operation. The large LED, sealed buttons highlight the function in use and can be operated while wearing gloves. It is impenetrable to water and is designed for long-life and maximum reliability. The first models to be equipped with the new Universal Control Unit are the ZEPRO slider lifts ZS/ZT Mk2. Eventually, all new ZEPRO tail lifts will be delivered with the Universal Control Unit as standard, and it can also be fitted easily to many existing models.

The installation time is quick and easy as it is equipped with modular plug & play connections. It will become standard for all ZEPRO tail lifts, minimising part variations for owners of multiple units and increasing stock availability.

"Safety and ease of use of our products is our top priority. The new Universal Control Unit gives all ZEPRO customers access to a reliable and intuitive solution to operating their tail lift more efficiently and safely," says Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab.



