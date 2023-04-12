Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
2023-04-12
44.97 EUR   +1.28%
03:10aCargotec Oyj : Hiab launches Universal Control Unit for ZEPRO tail lifts
PU
04/05Cargotec Subsidiary Lands EUR20 Million Order
MT
04/05MacGregor has received a significant repeat order for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Grimaldi Group
GL
Cargotec Oyj : Hiab launches Universal Control Unit for ZEPRO tail lifts

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 12 APRIL 2023 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, launches the robust, easy-to-use Universal Control Unit that will become standard for all ZEPRO tail lifts.

The new Universal Control Unit is intuitive to use with integrated information for safe and efficient lift operation. The large LED, sealed buttons highlight the function in use and can be operated while wearing gloves. It is impenetrable to water and is designed for long-life and maximum reliability. The first models to be equipped with the new Universal Control Unit are the ZEPRO slider lifts ZS/ZT Mk2. Eventually, all new ZEPRO tail lifts will be delivered with the Universal Control Unit as standard, and it can also be fitted easily to many existing models.

The installation time is quick and easy as it is equipped with modular plug & play connections. It will become standard for all ZEPRO tail lifts, minimising part variations for owners of multiple units and increasing stock availability.

"Safety and ease of use of our products is our top priority. The new Universal Control Unit gives all ZEPRO customers access to a reliable and intuitive solution to operating their tail lift more efficiently and safely," says Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab.


Further information:
Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab, m +1 330 212 1184, martin.saint@hiab.com

Ross Townshend, Product Manager ZEPRO, Tail Lifts, Hiab, ross.townshend@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com

About Hiab
Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
