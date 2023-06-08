Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar and Access World continue collaboration with new order for Eco reachstackers and Essential empty...

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 8 JUNE 2023 AT 10 AM (EEST)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to supply Access World with four Kalmar Eco reachstackers and two Kalmar Essential empty container handlers for deployment at their new Durban container terminal in South Africa. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q2 2023 order intake and the machines are scheduled for delivery during Q4 2023.

Access World is a leading service provider for major commodity markets including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, forestry and agricultural products, project cargo, chemical polymers and oil and gas. The company operates a global network of port and warehouse facilities in strategic locations, serving customers including producers, traders, financiers and consumers.

The reachstackers and empty container handlers will join the fleet at Access World's new Durban terminal, which Access World has established in order to expand its cargo-handling volumes while reducing its carbon footprint. The Kalmar Eco reachstacker uses a much smaller engine than traditional solutions, reducing fuel consumption and emissions without compromising productivity. The Kalmar Essential empty container handler features an easy-maintenance electrical system, common driver interface, high-quality components and Kalmar's Essential cabin for improved driver comfort and increased safety.

The order also includes Kalmar Insight - a performance management tool that turns data into actionable, impactful insights - and a Kalmar Complete Care service agreement covering all six machines.

Peter Hendriks, Regional Manager, Access World: "As we seek to address growing cargo-handling volumes, we are conscious of the fact that we must focus on reducing our carbon footprint at the same time. Kalmar's innovative, eco-efficient equipment solutions will help us to tackle this challenge and ensure the best possible start for our new Durban terminal."

Byron Meugens, Sales Head, Southern Africa, Kalmar: "The Kalmar Eco reachstackers and Essential empty container handlers will allow Access World to cut both fuel consumption and emissions without compromising productivity. Access World recognises Kalmar's commitment to innovation and the pursuit of sustainable container handling, and we are very pleased to continue our partnership."



Further information for the press:

Byron Meugens, Sales Head, Southern Africa, Kalmar, tel. +2783 940 3533, byron.meugens@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

