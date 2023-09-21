CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 21 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 10 AM (EEST)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded IEC 62443-4-1 certification for its Kalmar One automation system. The system is developed by the Kalmar Technology and Competence Centre in Tampere, Finland.

IEC 62443-4-1 is part of a series of standards that specify the process requirements for the secure development of products used in industrial automation and control systems (IACS). It defines secure development life-cycle (SDL) requirements related to cyber security for products intended for use in IACS environments and provides guidance on how to meet the requirements described for each element.

The SDL process of the Kalmar One automation system was independently audited by Exida, a leading product certification company.

Timo Alho, Director, Product Management, Automation, Kalmar: "We are proud to be the first solution provider in our industry to achieve this certification, which demonstrates Kalmar's commitment to ensuring the highest level of security for its products and solutions. The certification provides additional peace of mind for Kalmar One customers by ensuring they have access to the latest patches and updates to ensure the security of their systems. It also demonstrates that the system has been developed in line with industry best practices."



