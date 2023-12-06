CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 6 DECEMBER 2023 AT 11 AM (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to begin production of its electric reachstacker and Essential forklift truck range at the company's Shanghai manufacturing plant. The production launch was celebrated at a themed 'Electrify & Expand' event on 6th December with customers and dealer representatives.



Kalmar's Shanghai plant opened in 2005 and manufactures a wide range of high-end cargo handling equipment including reachstackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors. The plant is located at the south-eastern tip of Shanghai close to one of the world's busiest ports and serves customers in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, South America, Oceania and Middle East regions.



The Kalmar electric reachstacker, which offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes, improves the eco-efficiency of cargo-handling operations while allowing customers to maintain the highest levels of productivity and safety. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions and is suitable for a wide variety of applications including container handling, intermodal and trimodal operations and industrial heavy lifting.



The Kalmar Essential forklift truck is built on a reliable and robust platform made for the most demanding applications. Essential forklift trucks are available with lifting capacities from 10 to 18 tonnes and are ideal for handling containers, steel and wood. The model has proved a popular choice among Kalmar dealers, and the first machines manufactured at the Shanghai plant are scheduled to be delivered to customers across the region.



Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, VP, Counter Balanced, Kalmar: "This is an important step for Kalmar as it will help us to meet the growing demand for sustainable electrically powered equipment both in China and around the world. With this step we are electrifying and expanding our global delivery capability. Furthermore, commencing production of our Essential forklift trucks in Shanghai demonstrates our commitment to further growing the plant, which is a vital part of our global manufacturing network, and reducing lead times and freight costs for customers."



YewBoon Teo, VP, Kalmar AMEA: "The recent orders received from various countries are proof of the increasing interest among customers in more economic and eco-efficient equipment solutions as they seek to decarbonise their operations and optimise fuel costs."



