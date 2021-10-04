Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cargotec Oyj : Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity

10/04/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received three large orders for a combined value of EUR 12.9 million for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts and HIAB loader cranes in the US. The orders will be booked in Cargotec's Q3 2021 order intake.

Two nationwide builders' supply companies placed two separate orders for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts worth EUR 7.5 million and heavy range HIAB loader cranes for EUR 3.7 million.

In addition, a liquified gas distributor has placed an order for a value of EUR 1.7 million for HIAB X-HiDuo 072 and HIAB X-HiDuo 082 loader cranes from the light range. The cranes offer great performance, flexibility and high levels of safety in a light crane body.

"Bulky and hazardous but essential energy items alike can be delivered safely and efficiently with Hiab's equipment. We are very pleased that some of the largest names in their industries have put their faith in Hiab to deliver on their promises to their customers," says Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab.

To meet US and international demand for truck mounted forklifts, Hiab will expand manufacturing to the US. Simultaneously the production capacity in Dundalk is being increased and a new multi-assembly unit planned. The second Hiab production facility for truck mounted forklifts will be established in Streetsboro, Ohio, where WALTCO tail lifts are manufactured.

"With the increased demand for our truck mounted forklift products in the US, we are extremely excited to start manufacturing here in Ohio. This will allow us to provide reduced lead times to our customers, additional capacity for growth, and reduce CO2 emissions associated with transportation," says James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab.

Further information:

Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab, m: +1 419 322 8618, jani.koskinen@hiab.com

James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab, m: +1 419 324 4969, james.oreck@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com

About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab's around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab's constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment:

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 07:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARGOTEC OYJ
03:07aCARGOTEC OYJ : Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manuf..
PU
03:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manuf..
AQ
02:01aCARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives EUR 31 million RoRo orders from Asia
AQ
09/29CARGOTEC OYJ : Unit Signs Crane Supply Deal With Indonesian Pulp Producer
MT
09/29CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar supplies eco-efficient cranes and mobile port equipment to support A..
PU
09/29CARGOTEC OYJ : Kalmar supplies eco-efficient cranes and mobile port equipment to support A..
AQ
09/28CARGOTEC OYJ : Unit To Deliver Vehicles To Kenya Port Authority
MT
09/27KONECRANES OIJ : EU regulators resume Cargotec, Konecranes probe, deadline Jan. 13
RE
09/22CARGOTEC OYJ : UK Competition Watchdog Ends Extension To Inquiry Period Over Cargotec-Kone..
MT
09/22CARGOTEC OYJ : SCA Collaborate To Pilot Electric Forklift Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 560 M 4 132 M 4 132 M
Net income 2021 321 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2021 473 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 2 747 M 3 185 M 3 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 496
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 42,60 €
Average target price 58,17 €
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalization
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ25.96%3 185
PACCAR, INC.-7.92%27 583
KUBOTA CORPORATION3.64%25 377
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.52%25 076
EPIROC AB (PUBL)139.69%23 610
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.31.00%22 778