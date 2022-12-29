Advanced search
02:13aCargotec Oyj : MacGregor has secured an order to supply RoRo equipment to two Pure Car and Truck Carriers for K Line
PU
12/23Cargotec's Kalmar Wins Order For Six Gloria Reachstackers From German Rental Equipment Group
MT
12/23Kalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers
GL
Cargotec Oyj : MacGregor has secured an order to supply RoRo equipment to two Pure Car and Truck Carriers for K Line

12/29/2022 | 02:13am EST
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 DECEMBER 2022 AT 9:00 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers PCTC to be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan.

The order was booked into Cargotec's 2022 third-quarter order intake. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner in the first quarter of 2025 and the second in the second quarter of 2025.

MacGregor's scope of supply consists of design, supply, and installation assistance for a stern ramp, a side ramp, three sets of movable ramps, a ramp cover and a mobile deck lifter to each vessel.

"MacGregor has a long-lasting and good relationship with Shin Kurushima that we are very proud of. Our close cooperation will help smoothly advance the design work and eventually the on-time delivery of the equipment," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Janna Wolin, Communications Manager, MacGregor
Tel. +358 407 067 022, janna.wolin@macgregor.com
MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.
Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com
MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com

Attachment:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 07:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
