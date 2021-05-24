Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for reachstackers and...

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 MAY 2021 AT 3 PM (EEST)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded agreements to supply American cargo and logistics operator Tropical Shipping with two Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and three Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers. The orders were booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q2 order intake, and the delivery of all units is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2021.

Part of the Saltchuk family of companies, Tropical Shipping is a leader in quality, on-time transportation solutions. From Canada to South Florida, the company operates state-of-the-art facilities in selected seaside ports to meet the customers' freight-shipping needs to and from the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Tropical Shipping operates a large fleet of Kalmar equipment. The new reachstackers will be operated at the company's terminals in St. Thomas and St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands and in the Bahamas, while the straddle carriers will be operated at the Tropical Shipping terminals located in the Port of Palm Beach, Florida as well as in St. Thomas.

The Kalmar Gloria Reachstacker has been developed through close cooperation with operators, maintenance personnel and terminal managers around the world. It features a number of improvements such as a panoramic view, intuitive interfaces, proactive monitoring and a comfortable seat designed to increase operator efficiency and ensure easy and cost-effective maintenance. The Kalmar Straddle Carrier is powered by a diesel-electric driveline and offers high performance, excellent fuel efficiency and low noise as well as complying with the

latest exhaust emission regulations.

Tim DiPietropolo, Vice President Operations, NVOCC & Global Logistics, Tropical Shipping: 'Our relationship with Kalmar has been excellent from the start and we value their equipment completely for its high quality, excellent performance and trustworthy reliability. The new diesel-electric straddle carriers will play an important role in helping us reduce both fuel costs and emissions while the Kalmar reachstackers will help us improve our operator efficiency and ergonomics.'

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Automation Solutions, Americas: 'We are extremely pleased to continue our close cooperation with Tropical Shipping, who rely exclusively on Kalmar equipment to keep their daily operations running smoothly, safely and efficiently. We are looking forward to continuing to support them with their fleet renewal programme in the future and further developing our valuable partnership.'

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Automation Solutions Americas, tel. +1 91 947 14000



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com