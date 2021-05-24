Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for reachstackers and...

05/24/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 MAY 2021 AT 3 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded agreements to supply American cargo and logistics operator Tropical Shipping with two Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and three Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers. The orders were booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q2 order intake, and the delivery of all units is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2021.

Part of the Saltchuk family of companies, Tropical Shipping is a leader in quality, on-time transportation solutions. From Canada to South Florida, the company operates state-of-the-art facilities in selected seaside ports to meet the customers' freight-shipping needs to and from the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Tropical Shipping operates a large fleet of Kalmar equipment. The new reachstackers will be operated at the company's terminals in St. Thomas and St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands and in the Bahamas, while the straddle carriers will be operated at the Tropical Shipping terminals located in the Port of Palm Beach, Florida as well as in St. Thomas.

The Kalmar Gloria Reachstacker has been developed through close cooperation with operators, maintenance personnel and terminal managers around the world. It features a number of improvements such as a panoramic view, intuitive interfaces, proactive monitoring and a comfortable seat designed to increase operator efficiency and ensure easy and cost-effective maintenance. The Kalmar Straddle Carrier is powered by a diesel-electric driveline and offers high performance, excellent fuel efficiency and low noise as well as complying with the
latest exhaust emission regulations.

Tim DiPietropolo, Vice President Operations, NVOCC & Global Logistics, Tropical Shipping: 'Our relationship with Kalmar has been excellent from the start and we value their equipment completely for its high quality, excellent performance and trustworthy reliability. The new diesel-electric straddle carriers will play an important role in helping us reduce both fuel costs and emissions while the Kalmar reachstackers will help us improve our operator efficiency and ergonomics.'

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Automation Solutions, Americas: 'We are extremely pleased to continue our close cooperation with Tropical Shipping, who rely exclusively on Kalmar equipment to keep their daily operations running smoothly, safely and efficiently. We are looking forward to continuing to support them with their fleet renewal programme in the future and further developing our valuable partnership.'

Further information for the press:

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Automation Solutions Americas, tel. +1 91 947 14000

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment:

Disclaimer

Cargotec Oyj published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 12:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARGOTEC OYJ
08:07aCARGOTEC OYJ  : Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship w..
PU
08:00aCARGOTEC OYJ  : Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship w..
AQ
05/19CARGOTEC OYJ  : Hiab Unveils New, Greener Heavy-Duty Lifts
MT
05/12CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRAN : Vehviläinen Mika
AQ
04/28CARGOTEC OYJ  : Q1 Net Income Declines On Low Order Intake In Prior Quarters
MT
04/28CARGOTEC OYJ  : Hiab to supply UK's Marshall with 108 new HIAB loader cranes
AQ
04/28CARGOTEC'S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY&ND : Strong orders
AQ
04/28CARGOTEC REFINES ITS VISION AND STRA : a million tonne CO2 emission reduction in..
AQ
04/28CARGOTEC OYJ  : 1st quarter report
CO
04/19CARGOTEC OYJ  : Unit Wins $2 Million Loader Cranes Supply Contract From Spain's ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 461 M 4 224 M 4 224 M
Net income 2021 254 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 462 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 3 026 M 3 687 M 3 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 449
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,80 €
Last Close Price 46,92 €
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ilkka Herlin Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalisation
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ38.73%3 687
PACCAR INC6.66%31 949
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.97%27 704
KOMATSU LTD.13.26%27 682
EPIROC AB (PUBL)152.86%26 539
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.55%26 504