    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:28 2022-06-28 am EDT
28.42 EUR   +1.21%
08:31aCargotec donates 80,000 euros to Tampere University
GL
08:30aCargotec donates 80,000 euros to Tampere University
AQ
07:01aKalmar continues sustainable collaboration with APM Terminals
GL
Cargotec donates 80,000 euros to Tampere University

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JUNE 2022 AT 3:30 PM (EEST)
Cargotec donates 80,000 euros to Tampere University

Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided that the company will donate 80,000 euros to Tampere University, Finland. With the donation, Cargotec wants to support the university especially in the field of technology education which can greatly benefit the development of industrial knowhow and expertise both globally and in Finland.

"Tampere has been a central location in Cargotec’s story through the years and our cooperation with the region’s educational institutions has been fruitful and successful. We hope that our donation can further enhance the good work Tampere University has been doing in providing top-class education, “ says Carina Geber-Teir, Cargotec's Senior Vice President, Communications.

According to Tampere University Provost Jarmo Takala, Cargotec and Tampere University have engaged in long-term and active co-operation in the development of the fields of technology. “This donation demonstrates Cargotec's commitment to education in Tampere. Tampere University is a major educator of Master of Sciences' (Tech) and committed to being that also in the future.”

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, martti.henttunen(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com


Financials
Sales 2022 3 836 M 4 070 M 4 070 M
Net income 2022 172 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 484 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 920 M 1 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 282
Free-Float 46,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,08 €
Average target price 43,14 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalization
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-35.95%1 887
PACCAR, INC.-4.59%29 278
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.32%22 336
KOMATSU LTD.8.89%20 522
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.43%18 707
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.39%18 281