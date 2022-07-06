Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-07-05 am EDT
25.00 EUR   -3.99%
02:31aCargotec's January–June 2022 half year financial report to be published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022
GL
02:30aCargotec's January–June 2022 half year financial report to be published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022
AQ
07/01CARGOTEC OYJ : Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cargotec's January–June 2022 half year financial report to be published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022

07/06/2022 | 02:31am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 JULY 2022 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s January–June 2022 half year financial report to be published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January–June 2022 half year financial report on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by latest 2:30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed with code 914555 by calling one of the following numbers:

Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0572
France +33 (0)1 70 730 3 37
Germany +49 (0)69 22222 5195
Singapore +65 6703 6923
Sweden +46 (0)8 5664 2754
Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5785
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 3641
United States +1 646-828-8082

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2022-q2. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, martti.henttunen(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com


Financials
Sales 2022 3 817 M 3 911 M 3 911 M
Net income 2022 172 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2022 494 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 1 611 M 1 651 M 1 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 11 282
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 40,17 €
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalization
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-42.97%1 651
PACCAR, INC.-6.08%28 461
KOMATSU LTD.11.53%20 972
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-29.27%19 256
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.88%18 867
KUBOTA CORPORATION-20.50%17 953