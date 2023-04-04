Cargotec's comparable operating profit for 2020, 2021 and 2022 in accordance with the new definition
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 APRIL 2023 AT 09:00 AM (EEST) Cargotec’s comparable operating profit for 2020, 2021 and 2022 in accordance with the new definition
Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit and discloses figures in accordance with the new definition for the comparison periods 2020, 2021 and 2022.
As stated in the financial statements review 2022, Cargotec changed the definition of the alternative performance measure comparable operating profit starting from 1 January 2023. The restated comparable operating profit will also include the impacts of the purchase price allocation, which amounted to EUR 16 million in 2022. Of these items, EUR 1 million were related to Kalmar, EUR 3 million to Hiab, and EUR 12 million to MacGregor. Comparison figures have been calculated based on the new definition, which is identical to the definition used prior to the previous change in 20211.
Outlook for 2023 unchanged Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 2 February 2023 and estimates its core businesses’2 comparable operating profit to improve from 2022 (EUR 384 million) and MacGregor’s comparable operating profit in 2023 to be positive (EUR -47 million).3
1) See the stock exchange release published on 29 March 2021. 2) Hiab and Kalmar excluding heavy cranes and including corporate administration and support functions. 3) The outlook for 2023 does not include the comparable operating profit of Kalmar's heavy crane business which will be discontinued.
Figures in accordance with the new definition for the comparison periods are unaudited.
For further information, please contact: Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105 Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.
Key figures
Cargotec
2020
2021
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Q3/2022
Q4/2022
2022
Sales, MEUR
3,263.4
3,315.0
850.9
958.6
1,040.5
1,238.5
4,088.6
Operating profit, MEUR
70.4
355.7
37.5
47.5
50.0
-28.8
106.1
Restructuring costs, MEUR
131.0
33.3
13.4
26.6
15.2
36.1
91.3
Other items affecting comparability, MEUR
2.3
-173.6
10.0
7.6
23.9
77.5
118.9
Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
23.0
16.0
4.4
3.9
3.6
3.8
15.7
Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR
156.3
-124.2
27.8
38.0
42.7
117.4
225.9
Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR
226.7
231.5
65.3
85.5
92.7
88.6
332.1
Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
23.0
16.0
4.4
3.9
3.6
3.8
15.7
Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR
133.3
-140.3
23.4
34.1
39.1
113.6
210.2
Comparable operating profit, MEUR
203.6
215.5
60.9
81.6
89.1
84.8
316.4
Operating profit, %
2.2 %
10.7 %
4.4 %
5.0 %
4.8 %
-2.3 %
2.6 %
Comparable operating profit, %
6.2 %
6.5 %
7.2 %
8.5 %
8.6 %
6.8 %
7.7 %
Kalmar
2020
2021
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Q3/2022
Q4/2022
2022
Sales, MEUR
1,529.2
1,512.2
371.5
428.1
525.5
617.6
1,942.8
Operating profit, MEUR
61.8
344.5
22.7
13.2
39.2
67.0
142.1
Restructuring costs, MEUR
54.3
3.7
7.0
26.3
10.2
-2.1
41.4
Other items affecting comparability, MEUR
0.3
-229.0
-1.5
1.7
1.1
4.4
5.7
Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
9.7
0.9
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.9
Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR
64.3
-224.4
5.8
28.2
11.5
2.5
48.0
Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR
126.1
120.1
28.5
41.4
50.8
69.5
190.1
Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
9.7
0.9
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.9
Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR
54.6
-225.3
5.6
28.0
11.3
2.2
47.0
Comparable operating profit, MEUR
116.4
119.2
28.2
41.2
50.5
69.2
189.2
Operating profit, %
4.0%
22.8%
6.1%
3.1%
7.5%
10.9%
7.3%
Comparable operating profit, %
7.6%
7.9%
7.6%
9.6%
9.6%
11.2%
9.7%
Hiab
2020
2021
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Q3/2022
Q4/2022
2022
Sales, MEUR
1,093.9
1,250.4
340.0
403.9
378.5
456.0
1,578.4
Operating profit, MEUR
97.3
144.7
43.5
62.6
49.6
61.3
217.1
Restructuring costs, MEUR
29.1
17.8
3.9
-0.2
-0.3
0.2
3.6
Other items affecting comparability, MEUR
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.3
Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
2.4
3.7
1.3
0.8
0.5
0.7
3.3
Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR
31.5
21.5
5.1
0.6
0.4
1.0
7.1
Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR
128.8
166.3
48.6
63.2
50.1
62.3
224.2
Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
2.4
3.7
1.3
0.8
0.5
0.7
3.3
Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR
29.1
17.8
3.9
-0.2
-0.1
0.2
3.9
Comparable operating profit, MEUR
126.5
162.6
47.4
62.4
49.6
61.6
220.9
Operating profit, %
8.9%
11.6%
12.8%
15.5%
13.1%
13.4%
13.8%
Comparable operating profit, %
11.6%
13.0%
13.9%
15.4%
13.1%
13.5%
14.0%
MacGregor
2020
2021
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Q3/2022
Q4/2022
2022
Sales, MEUR
641.5
553.1
139.8
126.9
136.7
165.2
568.7
Operating profit, MEUR
-48.2
-40.0
-5.7
-15.0
-25.8
-143.6
-190.2
Restructuring costs, MEUR
43.1
8.6
2.2
0.3
5.0
37.4
44.8
Other items affecting comparability, MEUR
0.7
5.3
0.8
4.5
20.6
72.1
97.9
Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
10.9
11.4
2.9
2.9
2.9
2.8
11.5
Items affecting comparability, total, old definition, MEUR
54.8
25.3
5.8
7.7
28.5
112.2
154.2
Comparable operating profit, old definition, MEUR
6.6
-14.7
0.1
-7.4
2.7
-31.4
-36.0
Excluded: Impacts of the purchase price allocation, MEUR
10.9
11.4
2.9
2.9
2.9
2.8
11.5
Items affecting comparability, total, new definition, MEUR