  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:47 2023-04-12 am EDT
45.30 EUR   +2.03%
02:31aCargotec's interim report January–March 2023 to be published on Thursday, 27 April 2023
GL
02:30aCargotec's interim report January–March 2023 to be published on Thursday, 27 April 2023
AQ
04/12Cargotec Oyj : Hiab launches Universal Control Unit for ZEPRO tail lifts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cargotec's interim report January–March 2023 to be published on Thursday, 27 April 2023

04/13/2023 | 02:31am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 APRIL 2023 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s interim report January–March 2023 to be published on Thursday, 27 April 2023

Cargotec Corporation will publish its interim report January–March 2023 on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Casimir Lindholm and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009460. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference. For questions, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to join the queue.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2023-q1. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


Financials
Sales 2023 4 549 M 4 994 M 4 994 M
Net income 2023 277 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2023 318 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 2 921 M 3 207 M 3 207 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 411
Free-Float 55,5%
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 45,30 €
Average target price 50,67 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Teuvo Aulis Salminen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ9.63%3 207
PACCAR, INC.9.29%37 681
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.06%26 953
KOMATSU LTD.13.04%23 088
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.72%22 791
EXOR N.V.12.21%19 364
