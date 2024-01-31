CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 31 JANUARY 2024 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received two significant orders for Hiab equipment in the US. A national home improvement chain has ordered MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts for a value of EUR 23.8 million, while a separate EUR 12 million order was made by a national building supply chain for HIAB loader cranes and MOFFETTs. The two orders were booked in Cargotec’s 23 Q4 order intake with deliveries being made throughout H1 2024.

All the equipment delivered is connected and comes equipped with the HiConnect™ telematic data solution. Hiab has a long-standing partnership with both customers and has been part of their US-wide operation for decades as an equipment and service provider.

One operator enough to deliver heavy materials

Pauliina Kunvik, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, North America, Hiab, says: “MOFFETT has a reputation for delivering to the customer’s needs and requirements, like the national home improvement chain’s specifications. The MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts offer the versatility for a single operator to deliver anything their DIY or professional customers need for home improvement projects. From lumber to piping or turf to pave stones, deliveries can be made directly to their front porch or backyard — wherever the products need to be placed.”

The MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts ordered are M8 NX models with both three wheel drive and four-way steering. While it is very powerful, it is still compact enough to be carried on a wide variety of truck and trailer classes. All MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts are compliant with Tier 4 emission standards in North America & Canada and European Stage V regulations.



Safety is the number one priority

“Safety is the number one priority for the building supply customer. Hiab equipment offers industry-leading safety features to keep their operators out of harm's way and deliver the products safely and smoothly. Their delivery model has been built around customer service and Hiab equipment delivers to their commitment to having the best service for their customers. In short, if one of their customers, such as a roofing contractor, wants the shingles delivered to the roof, they have the equipment to deliver it there,” says Pauliina Kunvik.

Apart from MOFFETT M8 NX truck mounted forklifts, the customer has ordered a variety of HIAB loader cranes in the medium and heavy range, and the specialised drywall crane in the K range. The largest drywall crane HIAB K-HIPRO 515 can deliver material up to nine stories.

Earlier this year, this customer invested in the HiSkill™ crane operator training simulator which uses virtual reality (VR) technology to create a safe and realistic learning environment to onboard and upskill operators of HIAB loader cranes.





