    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:19 2022-09-06 am EDT
31.92 EUR   +1.98%
Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022
GL
Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022
AQ
CARGOTEC OYJ : MacGregor receives more than EUR 43 million orders for heavy-lift cranes
PU
Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022

09/06/2022 | 03:01am EDT
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Day on 15 November 2022 and Site Visit on 16 November 2022

Cargotec, the global leader in sustainable cargo flow, has the pleasure to invite analysts and investors to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, 15 November 2022. The event is followed by a visit to Cargotec’s Hiab business area assembly unit in Raisio on the following day, Wednesday 16 November 2022.

The Capital Markets Day will take place at the Clarion Hotel Helsinki (Tyynenmerenkatu 2, 00180 Helsinki). The event will focus on Cargotec’s refocused strategy published in March, its core businesses Hiab and Kalmar and future shareholder potential. The event offers a possibility to discuss in smaller breakout sessions with the management about Cargotec's focus areas services, technology and innovation, and sustainability. The language of the event and the material is English. The presentations may also be viewed on a live and recorded webcast at Cargotec's Investors website. It will be possible to state questions during the webcast.

Programme for Cargotec CMD 2022, Tuesday 15 November

  • 1:00 PM Registration
  • 1:30 PM Presentations
    Mika Vehviläinen - CEO
    Scott Phillips - President, Hiab
    Michel van Roozendaal - President, Kalmar
    Mikko Puolakka - CFO
  • 4:45 PM Q&A Breakout sessions with business management: Services, Technology and Innovation, Sustainability
  • 6:00 PM Dinner with management

The site visit will take place in Raisio, Finland, at Hiab’s world leading demountables solution assembly unit (Ystävyydenkatu 2, 21200 Raisio). The site visit will be hosted by Pauliina Kunvik - SVP, Hiab Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes and Cargotec’s IR team. The site visit will include presentations, site tour and product demonstrations, where the participants will have an opportunity to test Hiab equipment.

Programme for Hiab site visit, Wednesday 16 November

  • 8:30 AM Bus transportation from Clarion Hotel Helsinki
  • 11:00 AM Arrival to Raisio site
  • 11:30 AM Presentations and lunch
    Pauliina Kunvik - SVP, Hiab Demountables, Forestry & Recycling Cranes
    Michaël Bruninx - SVP, Hiab Services
  • 12:15 PM Site tour and demo sessions
  • 3:30 PM Departure from Raisio

Cargotec reserves the right to amend the event programmes.

Registration and further information

In order to attend Cargotec's Capital Markets Day 2022 and the site visit on-site, please register via this link by no later than Wednesday, 5 October 2022. It is also possible to register at Cargotec's Investors website.

Kindly note that Cargotec reserves the right to limit in-person attendance to institutional investors and analysts only. Retail investors are welcome to participate in the Capital Markets Day via the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Heidi Gustafsson, Executive Assistant to the CFO and SVP Corporate Communications, tel. +358 50 570 2082, heidi.gustafsson(at)cargotec.com
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


