Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Cargotec Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:23 2022-12-23 am EST
41.18 EUR   -1.15%
03:02aKalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers
GL
03:01aKalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers
GL
12/22Cargotec's Kalmar Wins Order for Terminal Tractors, Forklift Trucks in Mozambique
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for Gloria reachstackers

12/23/2022 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 23 DECEMBER 2022 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Uwe Kleinwort GmbH to supply six Kalmar Gloria reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tons. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2022 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q2 of 2023. 

Located in the Port of Hamburg in northern Germany, Uwe Kleinwort GmbH is nationally recognised for its quality services and high productivity. The company’s extensive rental equipment fleet includes Kalmar reachstackers, terminal tractors, forklift trucks and empty container handlers. This latest order follows an order of six Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and six medium forklift trucks  placed in Q1/2022, the delivery of which has already taken place.

Uwe Kleinwort, Managing Director, Uwe Kleinwort GmbH: “Our fleet already includes around 150 Kalmar machines, and we are happy to continue this relationship because of the high quality of the equipment, the excellent spare parts availability and the high-quality level of after-sales service. We aim to continue our collaboration with Kalmar as we seek to further expand our equipment fleet.”

Björn Steffen, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany: “We are delighted to have the continued trust and cooperation with Uwe Kleinwort, a customer that we have collaborated with for over three decades.”

Further information for the press:

Kirsten Früchting, Marketing Manager, Kalmar Germany, tel: +49 405 473 050, kirsten.fruechting@kalmarglobal.com   

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments


All news about CARGOTEC OYJ
03:02aKalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for ..
GL
03:01aKalmar and Uwe Kleinwort strengthen long term collaboration with a large new order for ..
GL
12/22Cargotec's Kalmar Wins Order for Terminal Tractors, Forklift Trucks in Mozambique
MT
12/22Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar terminal tractors and forklift trucks to help MPDC achieve its ambit..
PU
12/22Cargotec's Kalmar Wins Order to Deliver Two Reachstackers to Portos dos Açores
MT
12/22Cargotec Oyj : Kalmar reaches the 500 Eco reachstacker milestone by continuing sustainable..
PU
12/22Cargotec's MacGregor Books EUR90 Million Order For 15 Pure Car, Truck Carrier Vessels
MT
12/22MacGregor has received one major and two significant orders for RoRo equipment for Pure..
GL
12/22MacGregor has received one major and two significant orders for RoRo equipment for Pure..
AQ
12/21Cargotec Signs EUR330 Million Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 909 M 4 142 M 4 142 M
Net income 2022 151 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 544 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 2 685 M 2 845 M 2 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 525
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart CARGOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Cargotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARGOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,66 €
Average target price 43,17 €
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalization
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-4.97%2 845
PACCAR, INC.14.48%34 714
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-8.36%25 801
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-5.89%21 432
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-17.17%21 073
KOMATSU LTD.9.47%21 066