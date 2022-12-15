Advanced search
    CGCBV   FI0009013429

CARGOTEC OYJ

(CGCBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30 2022-12-15 am EST
41.04 EUR   -0.68%
Kalmar has signed a significant service contract with a Swedish steel producer

12/15/2022 | 04:01am EST
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 15 DECEMBER 2022 AT 11 AM (EET)


Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a comprehensive five-year service agreement with a Swedish steel producer including the provision of equipment, parts and service personnel. The order, which is valued at EUR 25 million, was booked in Cargotec's 2022 Q4 order intake. The service agreement will come into effect from the beginning of January 2023. 

Under the agreement, Kalmar will optimise uptime and productivity for the equipment involved in the customer's internal logistics operations, covering everything from goods reception and handling to readying finished products for distribution. The customer operates approximately 40 equipment units, both Kalmar and third-party brands, including forklift trucks and reachstackers. 

The agreement is an expansion of an existing collaboration between Kalmar and the customer.

Martin Hall, Country Director, Kalmar Sweden: “We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with this important customer in the Swedish market. This order demonstrates our ability to provide tailored, comprehensive service agreements focused on core customer KPIs and supported by digital solutions. Through this full-service agreement we will support the customer to focus fully on their business while we secure maximum efficiency and uptime for their internal logistics processes. The agreement will also support the customer’s transition towards more sustainable operations.”
  
Further information for the press:

Martin Hall, Country Director, Kalmar Sweden, tel. +46 70 623 20 63

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers a wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com Kalmar is part of Cargotec.

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Financials
Sales 2022 3 909 M 4 166 M 4 166 M
Net income 2022 151 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 544 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 2 663 M 2 838 M 2 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 525
Free-Float 55,5%
Managers and Directors
Mika Pekka Vehviläinen President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Juhani Puolakka Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola Vice Chairman
Soili Anitta Mäkinen Chief Information Officer & SVP-Digitalization
Camilla Orko Vice President-Ethics & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARGOTEC OYJ-5.75%2 838
PACCAR, INC.15.82%35 737
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.77%26 964
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-11.87%22 933
KOMATSU LTD.16.21%21 961
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-4.30%21 795